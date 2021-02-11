Euros and ‘cuevas’: the slice of Spain being built off Dubai’s coastline

A slice of Spanish hospitality is taking shape just off the shores of Dubai as construction begins on the Marbella Hotel within the $5 billion Heart of Europe project.

Kleindienst Group, master developer, confirmed plans for its latest luxury property which will offer 191 apartments, suites and ‘caves’ when completed next year.

Clocks will be set to the time in Spain, front of house staff will be fluent in Spanish and they’ll even accept the Euro as payment currency.

There will be six food and beverage outlets, among them a restaurant with a live Flamenco show and a rooftop pool club bar and restaurant. Other attractions include a dedicated swimming pool, Puerto Banús beach and pool club, a private pool for suite guests, and La Cala beach.

Of the Marbella Hotel’s 191 keys, 140 will be upscale hotel apartments while guests can also choose from 48 deluxe five-star cuevas – meaning caves – plus three super-luxury ‘fisherman house’ suites.

There will also be a Spanish language class and cookery school.

Fifteen hotels and resorts are fast evolving at The Heart of Europe bringing more than 4,000 hospitality units.

Construction of Marbella Hotel marks the start of the development’s second phase, that will deliver 2,000 units.

Marbella apartments are not yet on sale to international investors.

Josef Kleindienst (pictured above), chairman of Kleindienst Group, said: “Construction of the project will be completed by the end of 2022 and is being financed by Kleindienst Group’s own resources, thus reflecting the financial strength of the company and our ability to complete the entire project by 2022-23.”

The Marbella property is located on Main Europe – the largest of the destination’s six islands – will also be home to the region’s first Moorish spa as well as hosting a calendar of Spanish-themed cultural events.

Kleindienst added: “We will offer a memorable experience rooted in Spanish and Moorish culture, architecture, authentic gastronomy and wellness.

“Marbella Hotel will deliver a dynamic combination accompanied by the unmistakable music and dance that make Spain an indelible country from which we’ve drawn the greatest elements for our destination vision.”

The developer will fully deliver all three phases of its second home, vacation and staycation destination, including boutique hotels and private residential properties, by 2023, he added.

Just 4km from the Dubai mainland, visitors and guests will access The Heart of Europe via sustainably-operated ferry, water taxi, sail boat, seaplane or helicopter, as well as a frequent shuttle service with assigned pick-up points.