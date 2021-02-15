The rise of regenerative tourism in Saudi Arabia

The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project, has unveiled a striking vision for its main hub island at the destination Shurayrah.

John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC, expects guests to be awed by the Red Sea Project, which he calls a “truly immersive barefoot luxury experience”. Designed by Foster + Partners, the Coral Bloom takes inspiration from Saudi Arabia’s indigenous flora and fauna, while catering to a new generation of conscientious traveler.

AB: How has the coronavirus impacted traveller expectations for holiday getaway destinations?

The pandemic has made a significant impact on the international tourism industry. However, there is a sense of optimism emerging as a result of worldwide vaccination rollouts. At TRSDC, we echo that sentiment and are positive that once borders reopen, recovery for the international tourism industry will be swift. We expect a strong resurgence in traveller confidence and interest in unique locations that have been developed responsibly, taking care of the natural environment.

John Pagano, CEO of The Red Sea Development Company

Travellers are now looking for responsible travel policies with sustainability being a key priority to help protect and promote a healthy environment. They want to pursue quality experiences, immerse themselves in the beauty of the local environment and engage with new cultures. With this desire to travel greener, it’s no longer good enough for destinations to just be sustainable. Locations and the industry at large must provide experiences with real meaning and have policies geared towards regenerative tourism that continue to deliver exceptional luxury.

As COVID-19 has impacted the industry, so too has it impacted traveller expectations. Our site will now feature hotel designs responsive to the changing world and traveller demands over the past year. For instance, there will be no internal corridors in response to a growing demand for space and seclusion following the pandemic.

Our Coral Bloom concept, created by international architecture firm Foster + Partners, is designed to blend in with the island’s pristine natural environment. It will truly immerse guests in the natural beauty of the Red Sea, offering ground-breaking architecture and sustainable design that not only meets but exceeds global traveller expectations.

What is the philosophy behind regenerative tourism?

For many generations, tourism has been a disruptive force, negatively impacting locals’ well-being and the natural environment’s conservation status. At TRSDC we hope to lead the way to a new global standard of regenerative tourism, and this stems from our belief that everyone has a responsibility to protect one of the world’s most important assets, the natural environment.

Regenerative tourism is the commitment to implement policies that don’t just minimise harming the environment, but actively enhance it by contributing to sustaining and regenerating it for years to come. We have made great strides in achieving this aim with the destination, recently completing the first stage of our LEED for Cities platinum status.

Shurayrah is one of only 22 islands selected for development

We are committed to preserving and enhancing the natural and cultural assets at our destination, as well as the quality of life for local people. This is why the company has pledged to contribute a 30 percent net conservation benefit by 2040 to not only protect but actively enhance the local area.

How does the Coral Bloom project fit into Saudi Arabia’s broader rebrand as a tourism destination?

The kingdom’s Vision 2030 programme laid out the framework to diversify the economy with three main themes: a vibrant society, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation. Tourism is key to this vision, setting an ambitious target to usher in 100 million international visitors and offering an immersive experience steeped in the natural beauty and culture of the destination.

By current predictions, the contribution of tourism to Saudi Arabia’s GDP will be on par with the global average of 10 percent by 2030, compared to the just over 3 percent it contributes now. The Red Sea Project is one of the flagship tourism giga-projects currently under development in the kingdom and the destination will play a key role in this growth, contributing 100 billion riyals during the construction phases and 22 billion riyals a year once fully operational. Additionally, the destination will employ 70,000 in direct, indirect and induced roles.

‘Our goal is to achieve a 30 percent net conservation benefit over the next two decades’

Our Coral Bloom concept for Shurayrah Island, the gateway to the Red Sea Project, sets the standard in ground-breaking architecture, sustainable design and luxury tourism. It represents around 80 percent of the first phase, which will be completed in 2023. We want our guests to be awed by what they see when they first arrive at the Red Sea Project as one of the first international luxury destination offerings in the kingdom to open its doors.

The Red Sea Project has a commitment to using 100% renewable energy – what are some of the challenges your team had to overcome to achieve this?

Our commitment to go beyond sustainability and set new standards in regenerative tourism often requires a more complex way of working to ensure we are preserving and enhancing the natural environment. This is challenging, but something we will never falter on. We’re leaving 75 percent of our island archipelago untouched as part of our goal to achieve a 30 percent net conservation benefit over the next two decades. These are bold ambitions and no mean feat for a project of this size.

We are set to be the world’s largest tourism destination powered solely by renewable energy, 24 hours a day, and this achievement is underpinned by the creation of the world’s largest battery storage system. The technology exists but what is usually lacking is the will to change from the business-as-usual model to one that actively invests in our natural capital.

We are developing a complex regulatory framework comprising innovative policies and strategies to facilitate our ambitious sustainability and regeneration commitments. This includes the regulation of fisheries, removal of invasive species in the area, conservation zones and the expansion of green and blue habitats to encourage regeneration and carbon sequestration.

The Red Sea Project is one of the flagship tourism giga-projects currently under developmentin Saudi Arabia

Additionally, the project’s remote location and lack of basic infrastructure has posed challenges as we look to progress with our development plans, while ensuring we protect our natural environment at all costs. We’ve invested heavily in innovative construction methods such as off-site manufacturing. This consists of building units in a modular fashion off-site in Saudi Arabia or beyond, and then transporting them to the project site for final assembly. The technique not only boosts efficiency and quality but also helps us reduce the number of people on the ground and the human impact on the natural environment. We’ve even worked with our Saudi partner, AlKifah, to construct a precast panel manufacturing facility in the project area that will help localise jobs and greatly reduce our carbon footprint by avoiding approximately 10 million km of transportation.

You’ve called Shurayrah the gateway to The Red Sea Project – what does the name actually mean?

Shurayrah is a name inspired by the mangroves that grow there and across the wider Al Wajh lagoon. It is the largest island development within phase one of the project, containing 11 of the 16 planned hotels, as well as a range of hospitality and leisure amenities, marinas and even a championship golf course.