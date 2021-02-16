Tourism ‘camp’ in Dubai ordered to close after coronavirus violations

A Dubai tourism camp has been ordered to close for a month after hosting a gathering that broke rules designed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Dubai Police, in cooperation with Dubai Tourism and Commerce Marketing, shut down the camp and issued a fine of AED50,000 to the organiser of the event as the emirate continues to crack down on violations.

The action comes as the UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that a further 3,236 new coronavirus cases had been detected from 193,163 tests over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the UAE to 355,131.

MoHAP also announced 14 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 1,041.

The ministry also noted that an additional 3,634 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 340,365.

Separately, Dubai Tourism said it was continuing to intensify inspection campaigns to ensure compliance with precautionary measures.

During the past year, the authority said it has carried out more than 41,000 inspections, with 1,094 violations found and 62 venues closed down.