Dubai-based Thai street food concept launches micro franchise scheme

Dubai-based Thai street food and tea bar restaurant Café Isan has launched a micro franchise scheme, which will allow successful applicants the opportunity to operate their own cart at a location of their choice in the emirate, for the princely sum of just AED200.

Budding street food vendors will be fully trained by Chef New before taking charge of a fully kitted out, ready-to-operate Thai street food cart.

Chef New explained: “After starting my venture, accidentally in way over a decade ago and with just AED200 I found what I love to do and I’m so grateful I’ve been able to make a living from my passion.

Chef New of Café Isan started her business with AED200

“So, it’s a great time to give something back. We’ve decided to help people who also have a dream of running their own food business, by offering them the chance to run their own Café Isan cart – with our help and guidance – starting with just AED200 as I did.”

The initial cart is being piloted with Bradley DeVries, a Café Isan regular who lost his job due to the pandemic.

He said: “Once a devoted customer and now part of the team. I lost my job due to the pandemic and I’m ecstatic at the opportunity given to me by Café Isan. I’m honoured to be the first vendor.”

Vendors like Bradley will receive cookery training and support from Chef New and the Café Isan team, along with the chance for the highest-performing food cart annually to win a trip to Thailand’s Isan region.

The choice of location for the cashless carts is down to the franchisee, but Cafe Isan is calling on property and landowners, mall managers and other forward-thinking venues to step up and offer a vending space to these new-era entrepreneurs.

Lisa Knight, co-founder of Thai restaurant and tea bar, Café Isan

Co-founder Lisa Knight said: “We’re looking for passionate people with drive, ambition, a solid work ethic and a little business acumen – but most of all, we want to help some of our most entrepreneurial customers who first and foremost, love Thai food, and secondly, have perhaps fallen on tough times as a result of the pandemic.

“Those with space, such as retail site owners – where one of our carts might fit – are asked to get in touch, as we’d love to place carts where they are needed, and even help bring new customers to some different places across Dubai.”

Applicants must send a short application to the Café Isan team, uploaded via the Team Café Isan website, to be shortlisted to take on a cart, followed by interviews.

Café Isan will support all the carts by acting as a centralised kitchen, providing ingredients and sauces, not only to ensure the distinctive Café Isan authenticity is maintained, but for the sake of consistency and safety.