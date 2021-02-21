Hilton opens new resort on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island

Abu Dhabi’s newest leisure resort opened on Yas Island on Sunday, granting hotel guests access to the island’s waterfront shops and restaurants and complimentary access to some of the UAE capital’s leading tourist attractions.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is a 545-room hotel, with multiple dining options, a kids’ club, beach club, and a spa and fitness centre. The property also hosts a multi-purpose conference centre and is designed to help reduce water and power consumption, according to a Hilton press release.

“We are proud to open the doors to the remarkable Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island. Truly a jewel in the crown of Abu Dhabi’s Yas Bay, the resort encompasses everything that a modern-day guest looks for whilst also ensuring robust environmental practices in support of Hilton’s 2030 Travel with Purpose goals,” Mathew Mullan, cluster general manager, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island said.

Guests will receive complimentary access to Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. World.

Where Abu Dhabi has typically been a hub for business and government travelers, recent efforts have sought to expand the UAE capital’s offerings, with tourist attractions cropping up over the past few years and new hotels opening to meet demand.

The number of hotels in Abu Dhabi has surged over the last few years, according to analysis from Oxford Business Group. At the end of 2019, there were 32,818 rooms in the emirate and occupancy rates hit 73 percent, according to the Statistics Centre-Abu Dhabi.

However, the coronavirus pandemic meant that hotel occupancy rates globally dropped in 2020, only recently witnessing modest comebacks.

While the capital officially reopened to tourists on December 24, strict coronavirus preventative measures remain in place to enter the emirate, including from neighboring Dubai, where from Abu Dhabi derives most of its tourists. In 2019, 1.48 million domestic tourists visited the capital from Dubai.

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island opening ceremony.

“Non-Arab Asian countries followed, with 1.4 million guests that year, while Europeans accounted for 910,000,” the analysis from Oxford Business Group found.

For tourists making their way to Abu Dhabi as the emirate reopens to visitors, the new hotel brings “a unique offering to the market with cutting edge technological features designed to enhance guest experience and promote sustainability”, said Hilton Middle East, Africa and Turkey president Jochem-Jan Sleiffer.