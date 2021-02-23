UAE capital Abu Dhabi updates travel ‘Green List’ as coronavirus restrictions ease

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT Abu Dhabi) has updated its Green List, allowing visitors from China and Australia, among others, quarantine-free entry to the UAE capital.

Effective Tuesday, passengers from countries on the Green List will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at the emirate’s airport.

Countries from which passengers are now allowed entry to Abu Dhabi include Australia, China, Hong Kong (SAR), New Zealand and Singapore. The list also only applies to countries passengers are arriving from rather than the citizenship of those arriving.

Inclusion on the Green List is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, DCT Abu Dhabi announced in a statement.

This comes in as Abu Dhabi’s newest leisure resort opened on Yas Island on Sunday, granting hotel guests access to the island’s waterfront shops and restaurants and complimentary access to some of the UAE capital’s leading tourist attractions.

While the capital officially reopened to tourists on December 24, strict coronavirus preventative measures remain in place to enter the emirate, including from neighbouring Dubai, where from Abu Dhabi derives most of its tourists.

Also in December, Abu Dhabi announced that participants in the National Vaccination Programme and Phase III of the vaccine clinical trials, who have active icons on Alhosn app (golden star or letter E), are exempt from quarantine requirements when returning from abroad or when they come into contact with someone who has tested positively.

The committee also approved increasing the operational capacity of economic, tourism and entertainment activities in accordance with the approved precautionary measures.

It also approved periodic screening programmes for the residents of industrial zones and communities with high population density and the employees of commercial activities in the emirate.

The number of coronavirus cases in the UAE have been dropping recently, and the latest figures recorded by the Ministry of Health are 2,105 new positive cases with 3,355 recoveries and 15 death cases due to complications.