Dubai’s hotel sector to return to 110% of pre-Covid levels this year, says Jumeirah boss

Dubai’s hotel sector could return to 110 percent of pre-Covid levels during the current year as the emirate continues to recover from the global coronavirus pandemic, according to the CEO of Jumeirah Group Jose Silva.

The former regional vice president of the Four Seasons, who took over at the helm of Dubai-based Jumeirah in March 2018, said the city’s reputation as a worldwide tourism hub, coupled with the successful roll-out of its vaccination programme, will help towards the swift return of pre-pandemic numbers.

Speaking at the Arabian Business Forum on Tuesday to guest moderator Hadley Gamble of CNBC, Silva said: “Already we see the light. Some countries will do better. I believe that Dubai is one of those destinations, but it won’t be the only one.”

Silva grouped Dubai alonsgide the Maldives, which is proving popular with tourists, despite Covid-19 and believed these locations will ultimately reach up to 130 percent of their pre-Covid levels.

“In general, I would predict that the Gulf will be one of the first economies to restart post-Covid as opposed to other countries in the world,” he added.

Throughout the crisis, Silva said visitors from Eastern Europe to the brand’s hotels were “more than expected”, although he added they “expected more” from the regional market and the decision by Saudi to close its borders has impacted business.

While in terms of Europe, he said: “We knew that Europe would have ups and downs, but Europe has been very good overall, it’s been higher than expected for us. Although some countries have limited their travel to the UAE, it is still a priority market.”

Silva, however, stressed that a successful vaccination programme is vital to the resurgence of the industry and called on everyone to play their part in what he described as the “grand solution” to the virus.

He revealed that Jumeirah Group in the UAE has seen 85 percent of its staff vaccinated against Covid-19 to-date and they are “still in the process of negotiating democratically and convincing the employees about how important this is, convincing everyone that vaccination is safer than non-vaccination”.

But he said he refused to use the vaccine as a marketing tool as others have done.

He said: “Some people have talked about promoting your employees getting vaccinated, giving discounts to clients who are vaccinated, commercialising tourists around vaccination. I personally take a socialistic approach thinking everyone needs to be vaccinated, it shouldn’t be commercialised, it shouldn’t be promoted, it’s a civic obligation that you have.”

The UAE has been hailed as one of the best countries in the world in terms of vaccinating its population, with over 5.56 million jabs already completed. The European Union’s executive arm has urged member states to set a target for vaccinating at least 70 percent of the bloc’s population by this summer.

Silva went further and hoped the global target could be in the region of 80 percent. “I think we’ve reached bottom from the crisis, now we haven’t reached bottom from the solution, which is the vaccination of the global population of the planet that is soon to be 8 billion people,” he said.

CEO of Jumeirah Group Jose Silva stressed that a successful vaccination programme is vital to the resurgence of the industry

Over the past 12 months, Jumeirah has completed the renovation of two hotel lobbies and opened restaurants Kayto, French Riviera and Sal, while work continues on the Marsa Al Arab adjacent to the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel.

The group returned to profit in the UAE in December, however, Silva conceded that from a staffing point of view, it had been a particularly difficult time, with employees asked to take salary “adjustments” in return for higher gratuity levels. Salaries, Silva said, have recently returned to 100 percent.

“That was probably the greatest moment for me in this pandemic, the moment we could achieve that and I thought ‘now we’re back’,” said Silva. “We did not go to profitability before taking care of the employees, that would have been wrong.”