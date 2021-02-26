Former Nakheel F&B boss hired to manage Time Out Market Dubai

A former F&B operations manager for Nakheel has been hired as general manager of Time Out Market Dubai in Souk Al Bahar which is set to open soon.

Time Out Market announced that Sandy El Hayek has joined the company and will play a critical role in the successful launch and business growth of Time Out Market Dubai.

The Market will be the largest food hall in the UAE and fully licensed with a curated mix of Dubai’s famed homegrown culinary and cultural concepts.

El Hayek will manage 17 award winning chefs and restaurateurs, three bars and cultural and entertainment spaces spanning 43,000 sq ft, including a 3,000 sq ft wraparound terrace overlooking the Dubai Fountain and the Burj Khalifa. He will report to Didier Souillat, CEO of Time Out Market.

Her career spans over 15 years in hospitality across Sweden and UAE, including eight years in Dubai. El Hayek is also a certified wine sommelier.

Most recently, Sandy served as the F&B operations manager for Nakheel Group, launching Depachika Food Hall on Palm Jumeirah and the Food District at The Pointe. Prior to that, she held senior management positions within award-winning dining and retail concepts including La Serre Bistro & Boulangerie in Downtown Dubai and Galeries Lafayette.

Sandy El Hayek, General Manager of Time Out Market Dubai in Souk Al Bahar.

El Hayek said: “Having worked within Dubai’s hospitality sector for over eight years, I can confidently say this concept is unlike anything this city’s food scene has ever seen before, and I am proud to be part of the team bringing the Market to life in Dubai.”

Souillat added: “Time Out Market Dubai will create a vibrant reflection of Dubai’s thriving culinary scene, offering diners the best food and cultural concepts that the city has to offer. We needed an exceptional General Manager to oversee operations at the Market, and we are confident that Sandy’s experience and passion for this project will make Time Out Market Dubai a great success.”

Time Out Market Dubai, the first to launch in the Middle East, will open in partnership with Emaar Malls soon.