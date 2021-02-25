Bull&Roo’s The Guild promises ‘to blow up the food scene’ in Dubai

The managing director of Bull&Roo’s latest venture has boldly claimed he wants The Guild, inside ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, “to blow up the food scene” in Dubai.

The 15,000 square foot dining destination, in the heart of the emirate’s financial district, is scheduled to open its doors later this year and promises to bring together eight home-grown brands in one entertainment complex.

“The Guild is like nothing we’ve ever seen before. We believe in the concept that will bring a totally new dining experience to the region,” Tom Arnel, managing director of Bull&Roo, the hospitality firm founded in Dubai in 2013, told Arabian Business. Bull&Roo is also behind brands such as Tom&Serg, Common Grounds and The Sum of Us.

“The current climate has hindered restaurant owners if they have not been efficient in reacting to the new restrictions by upping their marketing or creating new ways to dine. Consumers are now looking for more unique dining as they are more conscious of spending and we want to ensure that if they eat out it’s worth it.

“We’re confident this will be an unforgettable experience as we have carefully researched global trends, bringing something totally new to Dubai. The Guild’s inspiration is Dubai, we’re bringing back the wow factor to the city we live in.”

The Guild takes inspiration from a medieval association of craftsman and merchants and will be home to a dining experience like no other currently on offer in Dubai, the company has previously said.

Each brand will have a talented chef at the helm, ensuring that food quality, high-end produce and traceability are continuously at the heart of the project.

Asked what the targets were for this year, Arnel added: “To blow up the food scene.”

Tom Arnel, managing director of Bull&Roo.

With over four acres of curated dining, retail and community space including a vibrant public realm enlivened with public arts and events along with an exclusive private member’s club, The Arts Club from London, ICD Brookfield, which opened last year, aims to become one of the most prominent business and lifestyle destinations of the region.

“We always recognised Tom’s ground-breaking creativity as one his greatest strengths, this coupled with his proven track record of delivering many of Dubai’s favorite restaurants made him the ideal candidate to execute this bold culinary expedition. We are extremely excited to play host to The Guild at ICD Brookfield Place,” said Ben McGregor, investment director of ICD Brookfield.

Earlier this week Bull&Roo announced the soft opening of Common Grounds JBR, the fourth Dubai opening for the company.