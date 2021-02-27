Ras Al Khaimah to build on adventure tourism with Bear Grylls mountain camp launch

Ras Al Khaimah is preparing to open the world’s first Bear Grylls branded accommodation on the UAE’s highest mountain, Jebel Jais as it continues to chart a different tourism path to its UAE neighbours.

RAK Leisure, the adventure and lifestyle subsidiary of RAK Hospitality Holding (RAKHH), has announced that the outdoor lodging experience will be open from March 3.

It follows the successful launch of the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp in September last year.

Initially featuring nine recycled and redesigned cabins, the accommodation will offer the ultimate mountain setting for adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts and those looking for remote and curated experiences in the new era of travel.

The accommodation has been developed especially for smaller groups and has strict safety protocols and social distancing measures in place amid the ongoing pandemic, a statement said.

Guests can also enhance their stay with instructor-led survival courses or activities such as mountain biking and climbing as well as self-guided and instructor-led hikes, it added.

Starting at AED450 per night per cabin on weekdays and AED650 per night on weekends (Thursday, Friday and Saturday), the camp is also dog friendly, welcoming up to two dogs per cabin with an extra charge of AED50.

The opening comes as Ras Al Khaimah continues to seek to offer tourists something different to the “Disney glitz” offered by Dubai and Abu Dhabi which boast a selection of the finest theme parks across the world, including Yas Waterworld, Ferrari World, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai Parks & Resorts and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, among others.

Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAK Hospitality Holding, said: “We are immensely proud that we continue to innovate… The camp appeals to those who want to switch off, connect with nature and have an exhilarating outdoor experience away from the crowds. This one-of-a-kind experience will further raise Ras Al Khaimah’s international profile while enhancing the emirate’s expansive nature and adventure offering.”

Raki Philips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), added: “Ras Al Khaimah continues to emerge strong from this period of disruption. The destination’s resilience is a result of the world-class safety protocols in place, a robust sustainable tourism growth plan as well as an identity that perfectly aligns with current traveller sentiment for remote experiences in open environments.

“The new Bear Grylls branded accommodation camp signifies not only another first, but an important step in strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s recovery strategy and that of the UAE tourism industry as a whole.”

In September, Phillips, who worked for Universal Studios in Orlando for seven years, told Arabian Business: “I know theme parks quite well and our destination is not going to be that. There’s nothing wrong with theme parks, I love them, but I think Ras Al Khaimah is developing in a very different way.”

The opening of the Bear Grylls-branded accommodation camp builds on Ras Al Khaimah’s already expansive suite of experiences that have earnt it the title of adventure capital in the Middle East.

It joins a plethora of outdoor attractions on Jebel Jais, including the world’s longest zipline.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority last year announced its long-term investment strategy aimed to boost the growth and diversification of Jebel Jais.

The plans include a pop-up hotel concept, scheduled to open in the second half of 2021, which will introduce cliff side accommodation with mountain views, and the Jais Coaster, a summer toboggan/bobsled concept inspired by the Alps, which is scheduled to open in Q2.

Various government sectors of Ras Al Khaimah, including RAK Chamber of Commerce and Industry have worked together to identify the linvestment strategy that will create ongoing funding for the development of nature-based tourism attractions on Jebel Jais.

All projects and builds will be developed in the most sustainable way possible in order not to disrupt the mountain eco-system but rather to enhance knowledge and understanding of conservation.

Jebel Jais will also be the home Sky High Meetings, the first-of-its-kind highest meeting room in the UAE ideal for business meetings and gatherings and a food and beverage village is also set to open in the latter half of 2021.