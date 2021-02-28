Hospitality chief warns Dubai hotels must be ready to capitalise on Expo demand

The CEO of Abu Dhabi-based STORY Hospitality has said hotels looking to capitalise on the influx of visitors from this year’s Expo 2020 Dubai must spend money to make money or risk losing out on the revenues associated with the six-month international showpiece event.

Claudio Capaccioli told Arabian Business that plans are being put in place to refurbish the company’s H Dubai hotel, on Sheikh Zayed Road, which he hopes will be completed before the start of Expo 2020 Dubai on October 1.

“It’s currently under discussion with the ownership,” Capaccioli said. “Currently we are putting together some mock-up rooms so they can take a decision on the various styles we can give to the property. This is currently going on and we expect to take a decision probably before summer and then, ideally, we’re suggesting that the renovation start as soon as possible so that we’re ready for Expo 2020.”

And Capaccioli, who has first-hand experience of the benefits a World Expo can bring through the previous event in Milan in 2015, believed the work on the 236-room hotel is vital to attracting a portion of the estimated 15,000 visitors expected to descend on Dubai for the Expo.

“Right now, if you are not doing anything before Expo 2020, obviously there will be quite a lot of hotels that are brand new and they will attract the majority of the people that will come here. Your hotel will not get its fair share of customers.

“It’s a six-month period and, coming from the experience of Expo Milan, which was very successful, during this period normally you make quite a lot of money, so if you spend money for the refurbishment, given the fact that during these six months, you might get more customers because of this external event. A bit of this refurbishment is going to be paid by the additional customers that you get,” he said.

Claudio Capaccioli, CEO, STORY Hospitality.

“If you are not doing anything, you will be one of the many in Dubai, but you will be in the lowest part of the least hotels that the customer might choose from,” he added.

According to STR data, the offering in Dubai hotels is increasing by 30 percent between 2019 to 2021.

“It’s increasing the offer in a city that already had oversupply,” said Capaccioli. “If you have an old hotel you need to do something because the new products are eroding all your customers.”

Founded as H’Mark Hosts in 2015 by Abu Dhabi Capital Group and recently rebranded to STORY Hospitality, the company currently operates five properties under its five-star STORY Hotels & Resorts and four-star Cue Hotels brands, across the world, including Dubai, Morocco, Montenegro and two in the Seychelles.

H Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Capaccioli revealed that management agreements had previously been signed for properties in the Bahraini capital Manama, as well as with Jebel Ali in front of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia; and in the new Abu Dhabi Airport; as well as plans for further openings in Morocco and Sri Lanka.

“Obviously with Covid-19 everything was going a bit slow as you might imagine as nobody could work properly on the sites because of social distancing, but we expect within the next couple of years we will be able to incorporate at least three hotels, plus maybe another one or two,” he said.

He added that these will now be ready by the end of this year, beginning of 2022. “The latest planning that we have is the end of 2021, the beginning of 2022,” he said.