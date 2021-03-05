Dilmunia Canal, Bahrain’s new tourist attraction set to open

Bahrain is set to open its latest tourism attraction – a 1.7km canal featuring water features, including waterfalls and two dancing fountains similar to the one at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

The Dilmunia Canal project is envisioned as one of Bahrain’s most popular destinations, with the canal stretching from the Dilmunia Marina in the north to Dilmunia Garden in the south.

The canal development is being managed by Ithmaar Development Company (IDC), the manager of the Dilmunia mega project.

IDC CEO Mohammed Khalil Alsayed said: “We look forward to welcoming visitors and residents to Dilmunia Canal phase 1 to enjoy the fresh air and picturesque scenery, including the dazzling light and sound spectacle offered by the Dilmunia Fountain… this latest development is expected to become a key attraction for families throughout the year. We also hope that the Dilmunia Canal and Fountain will be an interesting tourist attraction in Bahrain.”

The star attraction is the seawater-operated fountains which will create shows against the backdrop of more than 1,200 colour-changing LEDs.

There will be two musical fountains spread over 100 metres featuring variable height water jets that operate in synchronisation with music.

Varying in width from 15m to 35m and stretching along the 1.7km length, the canal will also host waterfalls and a range of water features including a dancing Palm Tree.

The system is fully automated and has been designed by German-based company OASE, one of the world’s leading manufacturer of fountain technology.

Upon completion, the Dilmunia Canal will feature a high-end waterfront retail district and a venue for events ranging from food festivals, art exhibitions and sporting competitions.

Dilmunia Canal provides a central link between the island’s districts and is surrounded by public promenades, boardwalks, plazas and viewing decks. Walkways and bridges are also located across the canal.

Dilmunia is a $1.6 billion mixed-use development built on a 125-hectare man-made island off the coast of Muharraq and includes residences, a hotel, and leisure and shopping districts.