Brunch & Cake reveals ‘record year’ despite coronavirus crisis

Food and beverage outlet Brunch & Cake has defied the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic by posting a “record year” for the company in 2020.

And Amjad Barakat, co-founder of Dubai-based Flip International, which brought Brunch & Cake to the region in 2019 in its first international expansion from its native Barcelona, revealed aggressive expansion plans for the brand across the GCC.

He said they witnessed a 20 percent year-on-year increase on sales.

Brunch & Cake, Al Wasl branch

“The last 12 months, I know it was very tough for a lot of people, it wasn’t easy for us or anybody else, but we are, by nature and by profession, entrepreneurs, so being brought up in the region, myself and my partner, we understand that difficult times bring opportunities.

“We actually did our record year, in terms of sales and everything, within Covid-19. Everybody suffered in April and May when we had the lockdown, but that gave us some time to reflect on how we want to develop the brand.”

Brunch & Cake currently operates its flagship venue on Dubai’s Al Wasl Road and recently opened at The Pointe. It has also ventured into Abu Dhabi, through a partnership with Aldar, with the opening last month of the renowned café in Marsa Al Bateen Marina.

Amjad Barakat, co-founder of Dubai-based Flip International.

Barakat said: “Actually, funnily enough, our plan wasn’t as aggressive before Covid-19 for the expansion. We are the master franchise holders for the Middle East and we wanted to expand. We knew we needed to do Abu Dhabi because a lot of our clientele are from Abu Dhabi, we have people taking the 150 kilometre drive to come to Brunch & Cake, a lot of people coming on a weekly basis on a weekday or at the weekend, which we’re very thankful for.

“We knew that Abu Dhabi was our natural expansion. It’s less competitive than Dubai, but we didn’t want to initiate it so soon after opening Dubai. But the opportunity presented itself within the Covid.”

A fourth venue will open its doors in Dubai’s Jumeirah Islands in August this year.

He said: “I think the lesson which we learned in Covid, Brunch & Cake is all about a community and opening in local, small communities. We’re not very big on opening in malls and it’s not a concept that’s made for that. We thrive within these areas and these areas got affected the least with the whole situation.”

Brunch & Cake, The Pointe branch

However, the expansion doesn’t stop there and Barakat revealed an agreement has been signed for six venues in Saudi Arabia, including a 1,500 square metre establishment in the Diplomatic Quarter of Riyadh, which will open its doors before the end of the year; and a second café in the Al-Bujairi district in the history Ad Diriyah area, around April next year.

Further signings have been made to open in Egypt, while two branches will open in Qatar next year ahead of the start of the World Cup in November.

Barakat said: “It’s a state of mind in my humble opinion. We being entrepreneurs are naturally born opportunists.”