DXB Entertainments shareholders urged to accept Meraas offer

Shareholders of Dubai-based DXB Entertainments have been urged to accept an offer from state-controlled Meraas Holding to acquire the theme park operator’s debt and take it private, or risk the company being placed into liquidation.

The offer from Meraas to acquire debt worth AED4.26 billion ($1.16 billion) and convert it into new DXB Entertainment shares, will be discussed and put to a vote at the company’s general assembly meeting on Tuesday.

Meraas currently holds a 52 percent stake in DXB Entertainments, which still counts Qatar’s sovereign fund and Kuwait Investment Authority as other shareholders. The move would boost Meraas’ ownership to more than 90 percent.

However, in a note to Dubai Financial Market (DFM) DXB Entertainments said that a failure to approve the offer would see an alternative resolution tabled “to consider and approve the dissolution and liquidation of the company”.

It added that, if neither the offer or the liquidation proposal is approved, the likely outcomes would be:

Given imminent debt obligations which the company will likely not be able to service, the senior debt lenders may seek to enforce their security over the assets of the company

In accordance with Article 302 of the UAE Commercial Companies Law any interested party, including creditors, may seek to apply for the liquidation of company

The regulator may consider options in the interests of the markets and safeguarding the creditors and shareholders

Claims may be filed against the company in court for recovery of outstanding balances by interested parties

Creditors of the company may seek to pursue an insolvent liquidation of the company.

DXB Entertainments was listed to capitalise on Dubai’s booming tourism sector in 2014, but it has struggled to hit targets for visitor numbers. Its troubles were exacerbated by lockdowns put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. The company hasn’t posted a profit since listing.

DXB Entertainments is the owner of Dubai Parks and Resorts, which is the Middle East’s largest multi-themed leisure and entertainment destination, comprising three separate theme parks: Motiongate Dubai, Legoland Dubai and Bollywood Parks. It is also home to a Legoland Water Park, while the whole complex is connected by Riverland Dubai. There is also the Lapita Hotel, a Polynesian themed family hotel part of the Marriott Autograph Collection.

Shareholders have been offered eight fils per share, valuing the company in the region of AED640m (just over $100m), which “represents a 189 percent premium to the underlying book value of the Company as at December 31 2020”, according to the DFM filing.

It added: “KPMG confirmed that the underlying value of company was in the range of negative AED5.3 billion to positive AED221 million. On that basis, we believe that the Meraas Offer of 8 fils per share (i.e. valuing the company at AED640m) is fair.”