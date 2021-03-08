Leadership in hospitality is becoming more gender-balanced

Historically known as a male-dominated industry, more women have been assuming leadership positions in hotels across the world over the past decade, industry experts said.

The female hoteliers in top managerial positions interviewed for this article told Arabian Business that although there is always room for improvement when it comes to workplace gender equality, there are generally less barriers nowadays for female leaders in hospitality.

“I think the industry has come a long way, and today there’s a real mix of both men and women in our industry. In recent years, we have seen significant growth for women in the industry, with more and more of my peers being promoted into senior positions. As a woman, you have the choice to join a company that shares your values, beliefs, principles and ethics,” said Nada Sheshtawy, commercial director Middle East & Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

But it hasn’t been an easy path to the top for all women in the industry.

Henar Gil Rios, general manager of Ozen Life Maadhoo.

The general manager of Ozen Life Maadhoo, Maldives Henar Gil Rios said that in her leadership positions she’s had to deal with guests that had traditional ideas of gender roles but that by “being resilient, service-oriented, culturally aware,” she was able to stand her ground and cater to their demands in a professional manner.

“To avoid issues such as self-doubt and lack of confidence, we need more female leaders and role models to support other women with their careers. If you’re lucky enough to find a strong female mentor, like I did, it will pay huge dividends when it comes to personal growth and career development,” said Sheshtawy.

Nada Sheshtawy, commercial director Middle East & Africa, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Sheshtawy pointed out that getting more women into leadership roles is about more than “just numbers and should be part of the core fabric for any business.”

“Research shows that diversity advances change and innovation, so having women involved at every level of decision-making is a strategic imperative. Companies need to focus on creating a more inclusive C-suite and leadership environment. More mentorship and public-facing roles will also energise fresh talent, helping them to fully believe and realise their full potential,” she explained.