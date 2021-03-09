Review: Why the experience is everything at Ras Al Khaimah

We have a saying in the small Scottish Borders town where I’m from. When describing our annual festival – a complex concoction of horse riding, parades and pageantry commemorating a battle won over 500 years ago – the saying goes: “It’s better felt than telt”, which basically translates to it’s better to experience it yourself rather than listen to the thoughts of others.

Back to the UAE, my home of the last seven years or so and, after penning several articles detailing how well Ras Al Khaimah has done over the pandemic, it was time to ‘feel’ this for myself.

The emirate had been given quite the build-up, being one of the best-performing out of the seven that make up the UAE over the coronavirus crisis; and only recently RAK announced bold plans to be the ‘excitement emirate’.

Its success has been achieved by relying on the cornerstones that have made RAK one of the fastest growing destinations in the world – sustainable tourism, built around the highest mountain in the UAE, Jebel Jais; the year-round sunshine and 64km of beachfront; as well as 7,000-plus years of culture and heritage offered.

On this occasion, excitement wasn’t high up on our agenda, and so while we enjoyed an awe-inspiring drive up the aforementioned mountain, we passed on the world’s longest zipwire and, instead, took in the views from 1484 by Puro, named for its height of 1,484 metres above sea level – the UAE’s highest restaurant offering and well worth a visit.

Then it was off to experience the year-round sunshine (although at this stage in the calendar, the nights are cool and worthy of a jumper) and beachfront in the luxurious surrounds of the Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Resort & Spa.

In the current climate of coronavirus, confidence is key and the Hilton CleanStay initiative, launched by the hotel giant last year, puts your mind at ease, with increased sanitisation and disinfection throughout the property, from the rooms to the restaurants.

The room had a CleanStay seal on the door to signal it has been thoroughly cleaned, with extra attention paid to key touchpoint areas including light switches, door handles, television remotes and thermostats.

A mixture of hotel rooms and villas, our stay was in the latter, which afforded us a view directly onto the beachfront and, with the mountains in the background, the idyllic setting could have been from anywhere in the world. This was the RAK I’d heard so much about.

The walk to the main hotel lobby, which should only take five minutes maximum, took longer, simply because there was no need or want to rush – there is the option of a golf buggy service, but we felt that was stretching our relaxation just a touch too far. All the physical exertion was saved for the hotel gym, which is fully equipped with the very latest Technogym equipment and is large enough to allow for the latest social distancing regulations without the need to book spots in advance.

The morning gym session was almost a necessity after enjoying the F&B outlets. From breakfast at The Kitchen, which retains the extensive buffet choice with a myriad of staff always ready and willing to serve, through to the Latin/Caribe Pura Vida; the contemporary Lebanese-inspired Al Maeda; and Piaceri Da Gustare, the hotel’s a la carte Italian restaurant.

For families there is a choice of up to five swimming pools with a pool reserved strictly for adults, a particular highlight for those looking simply to enjoy the sunshine in relative peace and quiet.

There is also a watersports and activities centre for anyone seeking a greater thrill to their day – the swimming pool, cooler than expected as a result of the winter climate, was enough for us.

As great as the hotel is, and it really is, it wouldn’t be the place it is without the staff, who work tirelessly with the single mission of ensuring your stay is everything you want it to be.

And so it was with the heaviest of hearts that our stay came to an end. If you’ve read this far, then tremendous, but you’re much better experiencing it for yourself.