Solutions Leisure CEO sees F&B industry’s coronavirus recovery in six months

The CEO of Dubai-based Solutions Leisure is confident that the emirate’s F&B and entertainment scenes will be well on the road to recovery from the coronavirus crisis in the next six months.

The F&B and entertainment giant is behind the hugely successful brands STK, Lock Stock, Asia Asia, the rebranded Baby Q, Karma Kafe and Wavehouse, with nine outlets operating across Dubai, as well as a further two – Asia Asia and Lock Stock – in Kazan, Russia.

Paul Evans revealed business dropped by as much as 70 percent last year; December was down 20 percent year-on-year, January 35 percent down y-o-y, and he said February “just fell off a cliff”.

Paul Evans, CEO of Solutions Leisure Group

However, he said: “We’ve just got to handle the fact that until the world is allowed to travel and then confidence increases in the consumer, people are scared, we’ve all got a story about a friend of ours who has been poorly, that’ll take a bit of time.

“People might not travel outside of Dubai in the summer because money’s tight, but there won’t be a lot coming in, so I think we’ll see a pretty steady summer. But then I think October, November, December, if you look at the progress we’ve already made vaccinating people, I think six months is the right time.”

Despite the continued uncertainty and associated economic turmoil caused by the global coronavirus pandemic, Evans has revealed ambitious plans to open five new venues across the UAE this year.

He said: “Our plan is to increase our footprint, increase our offering, be a bit skinnier, a bit leaner in our event planning, entertainment and what we do as a business, then hopefully we’ll have a wider database of those people who are out and want to party again.

“There’s no other option. I’m not going to curl up and die, I’m not going to knock it on the head. I can’t do anything else with my life, this is what I know and what I love. Covid hasn’t changed that, it’s probably just made us a little bit more determined to make sure we come out the other end.”

The expansion includes opening another Lock Stock in Downtown Dubai and launches in Abu Dhabi in a joint venture with Aldar and Miral, with a Lock Stock, Asia Asia and a family entertainment centre, The Central, all in the new billion dollar Yas Bay Waterfront development.

All are scheduled to open this year, but Evans said they would not be rushing anything. In terms of the new Lock Stock, which is scheduled to open in May or June, he explained: “I don’t really want to open a Lock Stock when you’ve got 50 percent seating capacity. I think that will start to phase out in the next three-to-four months. I’m not in a major rush to get it open, but I’m also not in a rush to sit on a major venue that’s finished and we don’t do anything with it.

“We may phase it. We’ve a very nice terrace there as well, so that will be an October opening for the terrace.”

Another addition to the Solutions Leisure portfolio is West 14th on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, with the management takeover of the venue, located at Dukes The Palm, finalised this week.

The company will take control of the operations and marketing for the next six weeks, before the venue undergoes a slight revamp during Ramadan. Evans said it will probably close in August/September and reopen for a soft launch in the middle of September before opening in October.

Without giving anything away, Evans said: “I have a feeling that the new concept that we’re going to put into West 14th is going to be a bit special.

“We as a group of individuals quite like the Balearic feel of casual dining and late night entertainment. I think the Solutions Leisure DNA is about experiential dining, I think we like to entertain our guests, I think we like to feed them in a Mediterranean environment.”