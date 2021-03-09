Abu Dhabi launches first airport PCR testing laboratory in the Gulf

Abu Dhabi Airports, in partnership with Pure Health and Tamouh Healthcare, has launched the region’s first PCR testing laboratory within an airport.

The new RT-PCR lab offers fast Covid-19 testing to facilitate the resumption of air travel and assist with quarantine tracking procedures.

The new testing process is free for arriving passengers and is one of the fastest in the world, with results available in about 90 minutes and the capacity to test more than 20,000 travellers and staff per day.

The 4,000 square metre facility will operate around the clock with up to 190 staff.

The establishment of the PCR testing laboratory falls in line with the directives and vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports, to contain the spread of Covid-19 while continuing to deliver a smooth travel experience at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The introduction of the RT-PCR Covid-19 testing is a milestone achievement in our ongoing efforts to facilitate the safe resumption of international air travel and support the recovery of the aviation industry.

“The fact that this is the first airport in the region to contain its own dedicated PCR testing laboratory is testament to our commitment at Abu Dhabi Airports to continuously innovate and look for new ways to deliver a safe, smooth and seamless travel experience for all our passengers.”

All passengers arriving at Abu Dhabi International Airport through both terminals 1 and 3 will be tested at the AUH PCR testing facility. Results of the tests will be shared by SMS and WhatsApp, as well as being available on the Alhosn mobile application.Passengers who receive a negative PCR test and are from the list of ‘green’ countries, outlined by the government of Abu Dhabi, will not have to self-isolate.

Those not from the list of ‘green’ countries will have to self-isolate for a period of 10 days and will require a quarantine wristband fitted at the PCR testing tent attached to the airport.

The launch of testing services follows the introduction of a comprehensive range of health and safety measures at Abu Dhabi International Airport amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In addition, the airport has deployed touch-less elevator technology, SterixEco Gates sterilisation tunnels, thermal scanning cameras, as well cameras with facial recognition capabilities that alert staff if passengers or visitors to the airport are displaying symptoms of Covid-19 or not wearing facemasks.