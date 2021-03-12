Dubai Tourism closes 47 businesses for Covid violations so far in 2021

Forty-seven businesses have been ordered to close in Dubai’s hospitality sector since the start of 2021 due to coronavirus-related violations, according to the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism).

It has joined forces with other authorities to ensure establishments across the tourism ecosystem are fully implementing precautionary measures to combat Covid-19.

Dubai Tourism said that over the last two months it has increased its inspection campaigns covering hotels, retail, leisure, attractions and events.

Nearly 10,000 inspections of hotels and recreational facilities have been completed so far this year, with a total of 274 violations recorded and 47 facilities closed, marking a compliance rate of 89 percent.

A new set of precautionary measures against Covid-19 that was valid from February 2-28 in Dubai was recently extended until the beginning of Ramadan in mid-April.

The new rules cover various sectors and activities with shopping malls; hotel establishments, swimming pools and private beaches in hotels required to operate at 70 percent capacity.

Indoor venues, including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues, will continue to operate at 50 percent of maximum capacity while pubs and bars will remain closed during this period.

Dubai was one of the world’s first cities to develop a detailed pandemic strategy including a three-phase recovery plan for its tourism sector. Several steps were taken to curb the spread of Covid-19, including organising outreach campaigns and large-scale inoculation programmes, as well as introducing necessary regulations and guidelines.

Since the reopening of the city to domestic tourism in May and international tourists in July, Dubai Tourism adopted a zero-tolerance approach to non-compliance with health and safety protocols.

Heavy fines and penalties were also imposed against violators of precautionary guidelines.

Dubai Tourism continues to conduct joint inspection campaigns in cooperation with Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality and the Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy), especially across places that attract large gatherings.

Penalties for violations range from fines to final warnings, suspension of permits and closure of the facility.

As well as inspections, Dubai Tourism in collaboration with Dubai Economy and Dubai Municipality also launched the Dubai Assured stamp to certify hotels, retail stores, food and beverage outlets, attractions and event venues have complied with all health and safety guidelines.