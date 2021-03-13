German hotel operator plans Gulf-wide expansion by end-2023

German hotel operator Deutsche Hospitality is planning to expand its footprint in the Middle East to 20 properties by the end of 2023.

The company, which has five hotel brands under its portfolio and recently appointed Siegfried Nierhaus as vice president of the Middle East, said it is targeting Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Salalah, Jeddah, Riyadh and Qatar as part of its growth plans.

Nierhaus was previously responsible for the regional expansion and opening of the first Steigenberger Hotel and IntercityHotel in the region. Under his management, the group signed agreements for hotel openings in locations including Dubai, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia.

He said: “The Middle East market has proven remarkably robust during the pandemic and continues to pursue ambitious multi-sector growth plans. With the launch of the first federal domestic tourism campaign boosting the country’s domestic tourism strategy and visa reforms coupled with the robust national vaccination programme this is an ideal time for regional expansion.”

The group’s global expansion plan spans across the brand portfolio including Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, IntercityHotel and Zleep Hotels. Deutsche Hospitality is aiming to grow its overall portfolio from 120 to 700 properties by 2025.

Part of its UAE growth includes the brand entry of a Jaz in the City hotel in Dubai set to open in 2024.

Siegfried Nierhaus, Deutsche Hospitality’s vice president for the Middle East

“Our strong momentum in business development and pipeline of new openings this year will continue and the Middle East is a vital market for us. We’re introducing new brands and innovative concepts; and are putting together a highly-skilled development team to pioneer our expansion, setting a firm foundation for our future growth,” added Nierhaus.

Deutsche Hospitality is currently present in the Middle East with 14 Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts in Egypt and four IntercityHotel hotels in Dubai, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

Anticipated openings in the Middle East by 2022 include an IntercityHotel (Dubai), Steigenberger Hotel (Doha), IntercityHotel Muscat and a Jaz in the City (Dubai)