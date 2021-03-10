Commitment to safety is priority during coronavirus, says Solutions Leisure CEO

The CEO of Dubai-based Solutions Leisure, Paul Evans, has said he refused to “push the boundaries” to boost his balance sheet during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The F&B and entertainment giant, which is behind the hugely successful brands STK, Lock, Stock & Barrel, Asia Asia, the rebranded Baby Q, Karma Kafe and Wavehouse, with nine outlets operating across Dubai, as well as a further two – Asia Asia and Lock Stock – in Kazan, Russia, is one of many to have been severely impacted by the lockdowns and restrictions enforced to curb the spread of Covid.

But he said he was happy to play by the rules and abide by social distancing measures enforced by authorities.

He told Arabian Business: “When this whole thing happened and the different restrictions that came in place, without throwing any names in the hat, people within the city pushed those boundaries further than they should have been.

“I have a team of people who want to hit targets, it’s in their DNA. Rightly or wrongly so they’re knocking on my door and saying, ‘look what these guys are doing, why aren’t we doing it?’ My answer was very clear, I don’t want a sticker on my back that I was responsible for accelerating this problem. I want to be part of a solution and if we are at the forefront of it, we are an area where people can mingle, then let them mingle safely.

“I don’t need an extra AED2,000-a-day. It’s not going to make a difference. We’re in freefall, so let’s stay true to who we are, let’s stay true to the rules. We entered this problem 12 months ago, we’ve not had a single fine, not a single report by any DTCM group. We played it right. We could’ve made more money pushing boundaries, but I didn’t want to do that.”

Paul Evans, CEO of Solutions Leisure Group

At the end of last month, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management extended coronavirus precautionary measures introduced earlier in the month until the start of Ramadan in mid-April.

This includes indoor venues, including cinemas and entertainment and sports venues to continue operating at 50 percent of maximum capacity; and restaurants and cafes required to close by 1am.

Evans said that, while it was far from ideal, the short-term pain caused by the restrictions would be worth it in the long-term.

“The population is tired of it. Everyone is fed up having to operate in this environment, and I’m not just talking about food and beverage and hospitality, I think everybody in general has just had enough now. But we have to be patient because if too many of us say it’s enough and crack on and do what we want, we’ll take three steps back,” he said.

“My hope is, stick with it through the summer, then in October, November and December we should start to be able to welcome back a few more numbers into the venues. That would be my hope anyway.”