Review: A Mediterranean escape from the metropolis at Park Hyatt Dubai

As the wind plays over the water, the sleek yachts in their moorings creak gently as if answering the cries of white gulls on the wing, who circle above this haven.

The slow sway on the water is mirrored by the pinks, magentas, purples, reds and orange of the bougainvillea which dance in the breeze as they trail down from the carved wooden pergola framing the maritime scene ahead.

From my terrace, I gaze out beyond the masts to the spires of Dubai which reach into the sky, seemingly another country away, the Burj Khalifa the Everest of this metropolitan mountain range just visible in the distance.

The sound of a ship’s bell floats across the marina as a gentle swell sends light dancing across the surface and I breathe it all in, the air laced with a deep sense of peace which I take deep into my lungs.

As I breathe out slowly my attention fixates on the bright whitewashed walls, punctuated with wooden balconies and capped with Santorini blue rooves, lush green gardens rolling up to the path by the water’s edge.

The Park Hyatt Dubai is a resort that steps back from busy opulence, mirrored marble and pouting influence, and that instead effortlessly embraces an easy-going elegance.

Nestled alongside Dubai Creek, the stretch of water seemingly creates a different time zone, one where the seconds slow, the tick and the tock shout less, and the energetic emirate is held at arm’s- length, viewed through a soft lens for the duration of your stay. This doesn’t feel like a staycation, this feels like a genuine escape.

Nothing is overdone here, no one is running around in a panic as the staff know their roles with confidence and play them to perfection, a benefit of experience. Speak with them and they’ll tell you how the hotel stood by them during the pandemic, their loyalty and obvious competence instils the guest with confidence from the minute you walk through the doors. This is a place where it is easy to let go, to not need to control each moment, to genuinely relax.

Rooms reflect the easy-going ethos that seems painted on the white walls of this resort. Our Park Terrace Suite was a simple, spacious affair. The lounge, bedroom and bathroom make up 105 square metres of space to breathe. Two terraces looking out to the water, plus a third window out to the gardens, increase the sense of space and light. The freestanding bath is there should a long soak be needed, but the monsoon walk-in shower is as invigorating as they come.

This a hotel where strolling comes natural, with the creek-side path winding its way along the waterfront of the Park Hyatt Dubai. Turn right from your room and you skirt the marina, past more yachts, until you arrive at the Boardwalk. This three-floor structure houses a number of options, but the deck of Boardwalk is a must. Sitting here feels as if you are aboard a cruise liner about to set sail, there is a sense of Mediterranean maritime adventure about the venue and the menu.

Trusting our excellent crew member Billy we went with his recommendation, the oven-baked Salt-Crusted Sea Bass. It’s brought to the table still encrusted in the salt it’s cooked in and broken apart before you, a touch of theatre before the real show, which is the flavour and the texture of this astonishingly delicious fish dish.

Sea Bass was another highlight of the relaxed buffet offering at the Thai Kitchen, a new event that features a tasting menu prepared by chefs native to the tropical nation, washed down with something cold and bubbly should you wish. Again it’s all so effortlessly delicious and relaxed, especially with your five-year-old enjoying the Cave Kids Club, this becomes a place where parents can become couples again.

That facility for my daughter proved a hidden gem, with activities and attractions and sat next to one of the resort’s three pools, this one child-friendly. And while the wonderful Jenna and Annalyn look after your little one, you can also indulge in a little adult time at the Lagoon, the Creekside swimming pool for grown-ups only, or enjoy the sunset drink by the marina at the excellent Noepe Japanese-fusion restaurant.

For what feels very much like a boutique hotel there is so much to enjoy at the Park Hyatt – including the golf course which I didn’t get to – and its excellent Lakeview restaurant, which offers a great full English breakfast.

A single night at Park Hyatt Dubai isn’t enough, and yet 24 hours really does feel like a holiday.