Dubai-based Sunset Hospitality set to break into hotel market

Food and beverage aficionado Sunset Hospitality is set to open its first hotel in May and CEO Antonio Gonzalez has revealed ambitions to ramp that up to ten properties across the world – including Dubai – in the next three years.

The company was scheduled to open Mett Hotel and Beach Resort in Bodrum, Turkey, last year, but this was delayed as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. The 105-room, five-star resort, on the southwest coast of the Aegen Sea, will now open its doors to guests on May 1.

“We are finalising the last touches and we are very excited about that project,” Gonzalez told Arabian Business.

The company already operates over 20 F&B concepts across Dubai, reaching as far Kuwait, Bahrain, Switzerland, Iraq and Turkey, with plans to open up a Black Tap restaurant in the Saudi capital Riyadh later this year.

The Bodrum property is the company’s first venture into hotels, although Gonzalez explained it wouldn’t be their last.

“We are pushing further on the hotel side of the business. Obviously we are established as a food and beverage company, that is still our key engine, but we have realised that we can create a hotel experience around food and beverage, where we can make a difference and translate this idea that we have done in the food and beverage of moving away from feeding and creating a leisure experience, we can do the same thing in the hotel business,” he said.

“Obviously we can do that in a small scale, a very curated experience, with a small number of rooms and that’s what we are pushing very hard on. We’re going to be very soon announcing more openings for our hotel brands. We have one that will open May 1 and we have plans to ramp up over the next three years at least 10 more properties.”

Sunset Hospitality CEO Antonio Gonzalez.

He said that they are looking at something in Dubai that he “hopes will materialise soon”, while also focusing on coastal cities in Spain, France, Italy, Greece and “a few more” in Turkey.

He said: “We have developed a lot of knowhow in beach club management and creating an experience around the beach and the pool, we want to translate that into a resort experience.”