Hotels plan revealed for Al Mouj Muscat development

The CEO of Al Mouj Muscat has revealed details of the three remaining hotels set to open in the development.

Al Mouj Muscat already has four hotels within the integrated tourism complex at various stages of completion, including a Kempinski with 310-keys and Mysk Hotel with 195 keys, which are currently in operation. Meanwhile a four-star, 250-room Ryhaan by Rotana hotel is scheduled to open its doors towards the end of this year, and a five-star 450-key St Regis property is due to be completed in 2022.

Nasser Al Sheibani told Arabian Business that one of the three hotels would be situated at the centre of the development’s championship 780,000-square-metre golf course, which hosts the annual Oman Open and was designed by Greg Norman.

He said: “It will be just next to the 18th hole. We will anchor it with a nice boutique golf resort. It is probably going to be from Japan. I will not say the brand but it’s probably going to be from that part of the world.”

He said the second would be a business hotel as they look to capitalise on the proximity of Muscat International Airport, which is just 10 minutes away from Al Mouj.

“We felt that there is a market for a transit hotel, business hotel, next to where the entry to the airport is,” he said.

And the final hotel to complete the collection will be based on the marina, which has 300 modern floating marina berths.

Al Sheibani said: “We have this beautiful marina and we would like to anchor it with a yacht club and boutique marina hotel, a small number of keys, probably 100-150 keys, but it is a marina hotel.”

Although he said all three hotels were currently under the planning process, he was unable to put a fixed date on the delivery of the projects.

“It’s too early, with Covid and all of that,” he said. “This industry has been challenged. We need to deliver at the right time. We are reviewing our plans in terms of timescales.”

On Monday, Al Mouj Muscat, a joint venture between OMRAN, Tanmia and Majid Al Futtaim Properties, launched the latest ultra-luxury gated community within the development, Golf Beach Residences, a selection of six-bedroom villas and mansions.