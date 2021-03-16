Dubai Global Events Re-opening Forum to share secrets of world-beating comeback

Even as the world continues to grapple with coronavirus, Dubai is leading the way in safely reopening international large-scale events in one of the biggest comeback stories in the global industry.

Dubai hosted its first ‘in-person’ event post-lockdown as early as July last year in the shape of the AI Everything conference in Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). And more recently the DWTC has played host to the highly-successful GITEX and Gulfood events, with Arabian Travel Market scheduled to take place in May.

These two most recent events attracted business travelers from more than 150 countries, increasing business confidence and accelerating the revival of all major sectors in the country.

A year on since lockdowns shut down much of the world, six key stakeholders in Dubai’s success are now coming together for a unique conversation in the Dubai Global Events Re-opening Forum to share their insight and experience with the world, which will be streamed online.

Director General of Dubai Tourism, and Dubai World Trade Centre H.E. Helal Almarri will be joined by Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, Mohammed Al Hashimi, Vice President Commercial Products Dubai, Emirates Airline, Mark Willis, CEO Middle East and Africa for Accor, Matt Denton, President MEAA, dmg events, and Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President of the Dubai World Trade Centre and UFI board member.

The event, moderated by Staff Writer, Arabian Business Editor in Chief, will take place on Thursday 18 March 2021, 2-3 p.m. UAE Time. To register to watch the event online click here.

The forum will be held live in the vicinity of the Dubai Museum of the Future in front of an in-person invitation-only guest list.