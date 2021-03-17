Tourism to ‘benefit immensely’ from Dubai 2040 plan, says DTCM chief

The tourism sector will benefit immensely from the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan , according to Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM).

Announced earlier this week by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the plan maps out a comprehensive vision for sustainable urban development in the city.

That includes increasing the land area used for hotels and tourist activities by 134 percent, while the length of public beaches will increase by as much as 400 percent over the next two decades.

The people-centric plan focuses on reinforcing Dubai’s competitiveness as a global destination by providing a wide diversity of lifestyle and investment opportunities for citizens, residents and visitors over the next 20 years.

Almarri told Arabian Business: “With tourism being a key economic driver for the emirate, our industry stands to benefit immensely from the strategic elements of the new plan, as we strive to make the city the most preferred place to live, work and visit.”

He added: “The expansion of tourism attractions by more than 100 percent over the next two decades will further increase the diversity of Dubai’s offerings and experiences, and enhance our ability to deliver a rounded destination experience to leisure and business travellers, and to even those considering to relocate to the city for work, making a positive impact on our tourism economy.”

The Dubai Urban Master Plan is focused on development and investment in five main urban centres – three existing and two new centres that support growth of economic sectors and increased job opportunities for its diverse population, in addition to providing a wide range of lifestyle facilities.

The existing urban centres include Deira and Bur Dubai, historic areas that highlight the emirate’s tradition and heritage, the business and financial heart of the city encompassing Downtown and Business Bay, and the hospitality and leisure centre encompassing the Dubai Marina and JBR that serves as an international tourism and leisure hub.

The two new centres include Expo 2020 Centre, an economic and growth hotspot featuring affordable housing and a focal point for the exhibitions, tourism and logistics sectors and Dubai Silicon Oasis Centre, a science and technology and knowledge hub that drives innovation, digital economy development and talent generation.

Almarri said: “With its focus on development and investment in five main urban centres, including the tourism and leisure hub in Dubai Marina and JBR, the comprehensive 2040 initiative will accelerate momentum and drive growth in the tourism sector.

“It has been designed to achieve the highest level of cross-sectoral integration and collaboration by drawing a clear roadmap that will shape the future and establish a global development model that focuses on well-being, creativity and innovation while reflecting our commitment to sustainability.”

Dubai’s tourism sector has weathered the coronavirus storm better than most. After the emirate was initially placed under total lockdown almost a year ago, the city reopened to international travellers in July last year with various restrictions on social distancing, wearing masks etc.

Almarri believed the implementation of the new plan, the seventh developed for the emirate since 1960, will further boost the recovery of the city’s tourism industry.

He said: “With massive changes either underway or being contemplated for the global travel industry, we will continue to transform challenges into opportunities with the support of the master plan, as part of our continued efforts to raise consideration for Dubai as the destination of choice for international travellers.”