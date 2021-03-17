International leisure travel spend to take three years to exceed pre-coronavirus levels

It will take another three years before the Middle East’s spend on international leisure travel exceeds 2019 pre-Covid-19 levels, according to a YouGov survey, commissioned by Reed Exhibitions, organiser of Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

The results showed that spending on international travel in the region in 2019 represented 47 percent of total overall travel spend, compared with 37 percent spent on domestic leisure travel and eight percent each on international and domestic business travel.

As a result of the global coronavirus pandemic, spending on international leisure travel last year dropped to just 20 percent of the 2019 amount, although this is expected to rise to 50 percent this year, before recovering to 75 percent in 2022 and 95 percent in 2023, until 2024 when pre-Covid-19 levels are forecast to be exceeded by ten percent.

“This is very encouraging,” said Danielle Curtis, exhibition director ME, ATM, which will take place in-person at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), from May 16-19.

The number of domestic tourists in the UAE more than doubled from May to October compared to the same period the previous year, according to figures previously released by Dubai Tourism, as the coronavirus pandemic severely restricted access from international visitors.

The number of room nights sold to domestic visitors surged from 2.74 million in 2019 to 5.68 million in 2020, an increase of 107 percent.

As a percentage of room nights sold, domestic room nights amounted to 77.7 percent compared to just 18.9 percent in 2019.

And while Curtis believed the staycation market would continue to play a key part in the tourism industry’s recovery, “this will gradually return to normal over the next four years at around 70 percent, as international travel becomes more popular and takes greater market share”, she said.

The theme of ATM 2021 will be: A new dawn for travel and tourism.