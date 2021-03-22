For an industry whose function is to bring thousands of visitors together under one roof, Dubai’s exhibitions and events industry was challenged by the weight of the pandemic last year, but is rebounding as it becomes increasingly adept at adapting to the new normal.

Although the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) functioned as a field hospital for three months at the onset of the pandemic, the team had already started strategising how to bring events back to Dubai last March, said Trixie LohMirmand, executive vice president of the Dubai World Trade Centre and UFI board member.

“We were the only one thinking of reopening already during a shutdown,” said LohMirmand, speaking at the Dubai Global Events Re-opening Forum as part of a panel of key stakeholders discussing the success and experience of the emirate’s 12-month journey to create the biggest and safest comeback in the events industry.

“When the lockdown eased in May, we thought that this is the time for us to go to the Supreme Committee again with our plan, and after some serious and very profound scrutiny by the Committee, they approved our plan to pilot the exhibition,” she continued.

DWTC started small as a sort of trial run with the AI Everything Summer Conference in July which attracted 4,500 visitors and scored 94 percent in terms of how safe visitors felt during the event, but quickly upped the scale.

“We wanted to look at mega openings of 50,000 capacity and to get there we needed to run another midsize event and so we launched our first international commercial event where we had 10,000 visitors from 28 countries coming to our Affordable Art show,” said LohMirmand.

The event also scored 94 percent in terms of visitors’ sense of safety, which encouraged DWTC to continue organising events so long as the safety score remained high, explained LohMirmand.

Trixie LohMirmand, executive vice president of the Dubai World Trade Centre and UFI board member.

“So we upsized with GITEX in December and we had visitors coming from 113 countries because some of the biggest brands were there. It proves the point that we managed to do this in a very systematic and progressive way with a very circumspect approach over a 10-month journey from zero activity during lockdown to 50,000 capacity in less than a year,” said LohMirmand.

Gulfoods attracted visitors from 162 countries who braved the quarantine measures to be part of the exhibition, said LohMirmand.

The early days of the pandemic forced the events industry to adapt with virtual exhibitions replacing live ones, but industry experts say people are experiencing “Zoom fatigue”.

Global events-organiser dmg events’ calendar typical holds 80 events across the world per year, most of which were either cancelled or turned into virtual events last year at the peak of the pandemic, said Matt Denton, President MEAA, dmg events.

“Virtual events and webinars were quite successful at first as well but I think what’s important, and what brings us to where we are today, is there’s been increasing apathy for that or this fatigue around virtual,” said Denton.

“We’ve had this overwhelming sort of cry for live events again; people seeing those live shows happening at DWTC are realising what they’re missing more and more,” he continued.

Matt Denton, President MEAA, dmg events.

Dmg events will resume its live exhibitions this year, said Denton, adding that “Dubai is that first place for us as an international organiser to bring the shows back. We’re looking forward to doing what we haven’t done for a while.”

Organising live events in the post-pandemic world requires a strong adherence to safety protocols which DWTC has proven it could do given the high safety rankings of all its live events since July last year, explained LohMirmand.

“Along the way, nobody was overly inconvenienced or obstructed in their business experience, and I think this is why we are here today articulating to the world how Dubai has done it in a fashion that promotes businesses safely,” she said.