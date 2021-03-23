Time Out Market Dubai announces April opening

The eagerly anticipated Time Out Market Dubai, at Souk Al Bahar, is set to throw its doors open to the public on Wednesday, April 7, as revealed by Time Out Dubai .

What will be the largest food hall in Dubai and the UAE, the venue spans over 43,000 sq ft, including a 3,000 sq ft wraparound outdoor terrace overlooking The Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa.

Most importantly, however, it will host 17 handpicked, home-grown restaurants, including Masti, BB Social Dining, Vietnamese Foodies, Pickl, Pitfire, Brix, Nightjar, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Little Erth by Nabz&G, Scoopi Café, Long Teng and Al Fanar Restaurant.

There will also be four brand-new concepts opening – folly Workshop by Nick & Scott, Fulvio’s, Two Leaves by Project Chaiwala, Local Fire by The Mattar Farm, and Liban by Allo Beirut.

The extensive selection of food will be complimented by three bars, showcasing mixed drinks from Time Out Markets around the world, as well as a special grape bar.

The market will also be home to an art installation from Tarsila Schubert – a Brazilian-born street artist who’s now a UAE resident. Schubert is famed for being the first female artist to paint a wall in Amman, Jordan, in celebration of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

And when restrictions are eased there will be everything from live music to open mic nights, poetry readings, comedy shows and more on a special stage inside the market.

Due to current guidelines, the market will open with reduced capacity, with carefully planned social distancing measures in place, while contactless payment will be available on the English and Arabic apps.