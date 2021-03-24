Marriott reveals plan to open world’s largest Aloft hotel in Saudi holy city

Marriott International has signed an agreement with Al Saedan Group to open three hotels across Saudi Arabia.

The multi-project agreement includes the country and territory’s first Renaissance Hotel, the world’s largest Aloft Hotel and a Courtyard by Marriott in the holy city of Makkah.

All three properties are projected to open by 2025, a statement said.

“We are pleased to build on our fantastic relationship with Al Saedan Group and further expand our portfolio across Saudi Arabia with these milestone signings,” said Satya Anand, president for Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

“These agreements underscore Marriott International’s commitment to supporting the growth of the kingdom’s tourism sector and reinforces the continued demand we are seeing for our portfolio of brands across the country.”

Sultan Al Khudair, CEO of Al Saedan Group, a real estate major, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Marriott International to open two new properties in the holy city which will be ideal destinations for those visiting for Umrah and Haj, and to debut Renaissance Hotels in the country.”

Renaissance Riyadh Hotel

Renaissance Hotels will make its debut in Saudi Arabia with the opening of Renaissance Riyadh Hotel which is expected to feature 266 suites, three food and beverage outlets and leisure facilities such as a spa, pool and fitness centre.

Aloft Makkah Taysir is anticipated to be the brand’s largest hotel in the world with plans for 1,000 guest rooms and will be located close to the Grand Mosque entrance.

Courtyard by Marriott Makkah Kudai will offer 438 rooms, its signature Grab n’ Go market and a fitness centre.

Marriott International’s portfolio in Saudi Arabia currently includes more than 30 properties with over 9,000 rooms across 10 brands and nine cities.