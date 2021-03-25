Time Out Dubai names Il Borro Tuscan Bistro best restaurant in Dubai for 2021

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro was named Restaurant of the Year by Time Out Dubai at its annual round-up of the city’s top restaurants.

Following a particularly tough year on the hospitality industry, Time Out Dubai Restaurant Awards 2021, in association with Dubai Food Festival, honoured 71 F&B outlets in the emirate across 26 categories including seafood, romantic, Latin American and Japanese.

It is the third time that Il Borro Tuscan Bistro, located in Jumeirah Al Naseem and known for its delicious Italian food, such as the burrata and truffle pizza, as well as its high quality service, has picked up the prestigious Restaurant of the Year Award.

Throughout the awards’ 16-year history, previous winners of the Restaurant of the Year award included Zuma, COYA and PLAY.

The Grand Prix in the casual newcomer category was awarded to Lana Lusa, which serves traditional Portuguese food. Located in Al Safa’s Wasl 51, the restaurant boasts a small terrace and a menu of simple yet tasty cooking such as salted codfish croquettes, arroz de tamboril (an umami-packed fish-based rice stew), and custard tarts.

CLAP took the Grand Prix award for fine dining newcomer. The Beirut-born restaurant opened its Dubai doors in December last year. Boasting a restaurant, bar, lounge and outdoor terrace, CLAP serves up modern Japanese cuisine with a touch of the Peruvian.

Time Out Dubai reviews all restaurants anonymously and pays for all its meals to maintain trust.