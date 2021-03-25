F&B summit to take place in Dubai after ‘most challenging year’

A summit is being held in Dubai to address the major issues faced after a pivotal year for the food and beverage industry amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Hotel Show, the MENA region’s longest-running hospitality trade exhibition has announced the addition of a F&B Stakeholders Summit as part of the 2021 exhibition programme.

It will run within the wider event, held from May 31 to June 2 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The two-day F&B Stakeholders Summit will feature leading professionals sharing their insights, case-studies and market forecasts in panel format.

“The F&B Stakeholders Summit is timed perfectly at a critical moment for this market, as it moves from a challenging period to the gradual return of ‘normal’ business conditions with renewed vigour, ideas and invention,” organisers said in a statement.

The F&B Summit will take form of a series of live discussions, with participation from renowned speakers and panelists including Andy Cuthbert, chairman of the Emirates Culinary Guild and general manager for Jumeirah Creekside Hotel and Jumeirah Hospitality, Madinat Jumeirah Conferences & Events, Samantha Wood, founder of Foodiva, Joey Ghazal, founder and managing partner at The Maine New England Brasserie Company, Edward Harvey, director, Elevate and Antonio Gonzales, CEO of Sunset Hospitality Group.

MENA Research Partners predicts that the GCC’s F&B market will achieve growth of 7 percent this year, climbing to an estimated $196 billion.

This recognises the forecast for a significant rebound in tourism as countries gradually relax travel restrictions. For the UAE, this is further fuelled by a government drive to complete hospitality projects ahead of Expo 2020 in October.

Jasmeet Bakshi, group event director of The Hotel Show, said: “The F&B industry has experienced the most challenging year in living memory and there is an urgent need of collective discourse and problem solving. We are therefore delighted to be able to open our doors to the community, offering a world-class program discussing a breadth of relevant topics.”