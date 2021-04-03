Dubai has set tourism example for world to follow, says senior hotel exec

Dubai has set an example for the rest of the world with the way it has swiftly reopened its borders and economy amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, according to a senior hospitality executive.

Laurent A Voivenel, senior vice president – Operations & Development, EMEA & India, Swiss-Belhotel International, said hotel performance indicators are set to return to “much healthier levels” before the end of this year.

He also hailed the recent launch of Vision 2040 as “absolutely remarkable”, saying it will open new opportunities for the tourism industry by reinforcing Dubai’s competitiveness as a global destination.

Announced earlier this month by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the plan maps out a comprehensive vision for sustainable urban development in the city.

That includes increasing the land area used for hotels and tourist activities by 134 percent, while the length of public beaches will increase by as much as 400 percent over the next two decades.

Speaking at the Global Hotel Data Conference organised by STR, Voivenel highlighted how Dubai’s tourism strategy is paying off.

He said: “We have all been through an unprecedently challenging year. However, travel is everyone’s number one wish as the world waits for the new normal. What is commendable is how Dubai is getting tourism back on track with its pro-active policies, advanced technology, and preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The emirate has set an example for the entire world with the way it swiftly reopened its borders and economy to welcome international travellers while developing domestic tourism.”

He applauded the UAE’s vaccination roll-out programme, adding: “We are extremely grateful to the authorities for making the vaccine available so quickly and readily to all of us. We are confident, with the vaccine currently being rolled out, Expo starting on 1st October and the UAE’s 50th year celebrations, a rebound will occur, and hotel performance matrices will begin to return to much healthier levels before the close of 2021.”

Commenting on the latest industry buzzwords such as ‘work-cation’ Voivenel said: “Combining business with pleasure is not new but is now becoming increasing common practice. Work from home has taken a new meaning. If working remotely, why not do it from a pool side or a beach and enjoy a change of scenery. Hotels in Dubai have been quick to join the trend.”

“Essential to recovery is understanding and responding to consumers’ changing behaviours. Zoom stylist, business butlers, tutors for children studying online are just some of the services that hotels could offer guests on a ‘work-ation’.”

In October, Dubai stepped up its international marketing campaign to attract tourists as the emirate continued to open up its attractions after the coronavirus crisis.

The Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) launched a new global campaign called Live Your Story, which aims to create a “transformative shift” in the way it positions Dubai from a city of iconic skyscrapers and landmarks to a destination that celebrates the cultures of over 200 nationalities.

The campaign encourages visitors to enjoy much more than the world famous landmarks and attractions that are synonymous with Dubai’s tourism offering.