Jumeirah appoints new boss for Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab

Jumeirah Group has announced the appointment of a new general manager of the Burj Al Arab, one of the world’s most famous hotels.

Ermanno Zanini has been hired as regional vice president and general manager of the group’s flagship hotel in the UAE.

In his new role, Zanini will oversee all aspects of the hotel’s operations, while maintaining oversight for Jumeirah properties in Italy and Spain.

He joined Jumeirah in 2019 when the renowned Capri Palace in Italy was added to the Jumeirah Hotels and Resorts portfolio.

A native of Naples, he has previously launched several Michelin starred restaurants including the renowned Il Riccio restaurant and beach club as well as the two-starred L’Olivo restaurant, both located in Capri Palace Jumeirah.

As part of his role as RVP for Italy and Spain, he was instrumental in the successful seasonal re-opening of the Jumeirah Port Soller Hotel & Spa in Mallorca, set within a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Fergus Stewart, acting chief operating officer of Jumeirah Group, said: “We are delighted to welcome Ermanno Zanini in his newest role… In his new position, he will deliver the ethos of exceptional luxury at the iconic all-suite hotel where anything is possible together with his expert team, while continuing his regional responsibilities in Spain and Italy.

“Ermanno’s true passion for hospitality and gastronomy, and extensive expertise in the industry, will further elevate the guest experience at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah across dining service and wellness. We are extremely excited to embark on this new journey with him,” he added.

Zanini said: “Luxury to the sophisticated travellers – and to me – means living a transformational and intimate experience and being able to enrich ourselves and learn from it, which is exactly what Burj Al Arab Jumeirah offers.”