Could the UAE, Bahrain be back on the UK’s safe travel list soon?

Britain is expected to announce a traffic light system to re-open foreign travel next week, with reports suggesting the UAE and Bahrain could be added to its “green list”.

According to UK media reports, a dozen or so destinations will be placed on a list for safe travel, effectively replicating last year’s travel corridors.

The Daily Telegraph said the UAE, alongside Malta, Gibraltar, Portugal, Israel, Canada, Barbados and the US could all be put into the lowest category while other reports also included Bahrain.

Overseas holidays are currently banned as part of the UK’s lockdown measures, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson (pictured below) plans to make an announcement on Easter Monday about lifting restrictions in England.

Under the new system, countries will be graded either green, amber or red, according to how well they are coping with the pandemic, under a government plan for resuming foreign travel.

According to The Times and The Sun, return travel from green-listed countries would be exempt from quarantine measures while travel to and from so-called red-list countries will be banned.

Amber routes would remain open, but with quarantine and test requirements.

Currently, non-resident arrivals to the UK from 36 countries – including the UAE – are required to travel straight to a government-mandated hotel for 10 days at a cost of £1,750 per adult.

Earlier this week, Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at UK-based StrategicAero Research, told Arabian Business that it’s likely that Britain will only consider re-opening the popular UK–UAE air corridor when there is a significant fall in infection rates in the UAE, adding that destinations that UK passengers can travel to will remain extremely limited in the short-term.

According to a World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) spokesperson, there will be a strong pent-up demand for both business and leisure travel between the UK and the UAE once the current travel ban is lifted.

In the first half of November 2020, when the UAE was briefly added to Britain’s list of quarantine-free countries, flight bookings from the UK to Dubai rose to over 50 percent of the levels in the equivalent period in 2019, according to ForwardKeys data.

The international travel sector suffered historic losses of almost $4.5 trillion last year, according to WTTC’s recent Economic Impact Report.

Emirates and Etihad Airways recently partnered with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to become among the first airlines in the world to trial a new app to help passengers manage their travel amid ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

The IATA Travel Pass enables passengers to create a ‘digital passport’ to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination meets the requirements of the destination.