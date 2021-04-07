Time Out Market Dubai splashes onto the scene with Burj Khalifa show

Time Out Market Dubai in Souk Al Bahar marked its opening by lighting up the world’s tallest building the Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai Tuesday night.

The market is host to 17 restaurants from Dubai’s home-grown chefs, three bars, and a large terrace that overlooks Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain.

The facility spans 43,000 square feet and is open from noon to midnight, staying open an extra hour on the weekend nights.

“And as the best of the city under one roof, it’s not just about the food – there’s some striking art to check out too, and when live entertainment returns expect live music, poetry readings, comedy gigs and more,” Time Out said about the new venue.

An all-star line-up includes Al Fanar Restaurant, BB Social Dining, Brix, Little Erth by Nabz&G, Long Teng, Masti, Nightjar, Pickl, Pitfire, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, Scoopi Café and Vietnamese Foodies.

There are also four brand-new concepts – including: folly Workshop by Nick & Scott, in partnership with Gates Hospitality; Fulvio’s, from Fulvio Opalio, head chef at Orange Hospitality, operators of Il Borro and Alici Dubai, Two Leaves by Project Chaiwala, Local Fire by The Mattar Farm and Liban by Allo Beirut.