Hospitality major Louvre plans massive hotel expansion in Saudi Arabia

Louvre Hotels Group, one of the largest hospitality groups in the world, has announced plans to launch 31 new hotels in Saudi Arabia.

The properties are due to open by the end of 2025 and will add 6,552 keys to the group’s current room inventory, taking its total number of rooms in the kingdom to more than 8,500.

The expansion will establish Louvre Hotels as one of the country’s biggest players, the company said in a statement.

It added that the expansion will commence with the opening of five new properties throughout 2021.

Louvre said it has teamed up with private sector investment partners to launch three and four-star hotels in a series of key destinations.

Golden Tulip Riyadh, Golden Tulip Unaizah, Tulip Inn Dammam Corniche, the Tulip Inn Al Balaad Madinah and Golden Tulip Umm Al Qurah in Makkah are all set to open this year.

As part of Louvre’s long-term expansion plans in the region, the group will also be introducing midscale lifestyle properties under its Campanile brand in the kingdom for the first time.

Pierre-Frédéric Roulot, CEO of Louvre Hotels Group, said: “Saudi Arabia is a key market for our international expansion, particularly as the country places more importance on travel and tourism with such a vast array of spectacular destinations within the kingdom.

“We are proud to be introducing a fresh product offering this year in key markets such as Riyadh and Makkah. The launching of our midscale Campanile brand in this region is very important for us as we aim to create a footprint of affordable smart hotels for both domestic and international travellers.”

The growing emphasis on budget-friendly, tech-focused accommodation reflects the kingdom’s drive to enhance its offerings for all market segments, in line with the Vision 2030 goal of attracting more than 100 million visitors by the end of the decade, Roulet added.

He said the new properties will result in the creation of more than 3,500 hospitalty related jobs for Saudi nationals.

Amine E Moukarzel, president, Louvre Hotels Group MENA, said: “We are delighted to further expand our footprint in Saudi Arabia with the opening of these new properties, which will deliver world-class service for visitors and cater to the needs of diverse market segments.”

Louvre Hotels Group has a portfolio that now includes more than 1,600 hotels in 54 countries and is a subsidiary of Jin Jiang International Holdings Co Ltd, the second-largest hospitality group in the world.