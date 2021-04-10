Glamping debut adds to Hatta’s ambition as eco-tourism hub

A new luxury camping experience has been launched in Hatta as part of plans to develop its hospitality and leisure offering.

Following the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Holding has unveiled Hatta Dome Park, a glamping project situated next to Hatta Wadi Hub, the eco-friendly adventure destination.

This latest addition to Hatta’s glamping experience entails 15 dome-shaped, permanent luxury tents designed with panoramic windows offering views of the Hatta mountain range.

Each dome tent is equipped with its own private BBQ and fire pit within a large terrace space that allows for comfortable gathering.

Guests at Hatta Dome Park can enjoy an assortment of exciting activities, from mountain bike coaching and rentals to downhill mountain carting and trampoline jumping; as well as recently introduced activities by Dubai Holding, which include zip line, climbing wall, slingshot, and paragliding.

Over the years, Hatta has rapidly developed into a prime regional destination for eco-tourism, integrating hospitality and retail to offer a diverse leisure experience that meets the aspirations of the present and future generations.

The tourism landscape at Hatta is undergoing further development in line with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed to engage local businesses, entrepreneurs, and young people.

Joel Russo, chief hospitality asset management officer at Dubai Holding, said: “Hatta Dome Park is an excellent addition to Hatta Resorts, including Hatta Damani Lodges and Hatta Sedr Trailers, and Wadi Hub, which have been running for three consecutive seasons since they first opened to the public in 2018, having welcomed more than 500,000 visitors comprising more than 120 nationalities to date.”

For the next phase of Hatta’s journey, he said Dubai Holding will continue to contribute to the Hatta Development Plan, which forms a key constituent of the newly launched Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan that aims to overhaul the emirate’s landscape, significantly increasing community, economic and recreational areas as well as nature reserves over the next 20 years.

Hatta Dome Park upholds precautionary measures in line with official Covid-19 guidelines implemented across the site.