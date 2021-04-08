Saudi Arabia lays out inaugural masterplan for historic AlUla

The inaugural masterplan for the development of the historic AlUla in the northwest of Saudi Arabia has been unveiled by the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla.
Conceived as a living museum, the plan includes 15 new cultural assets, a 9 kilometres rejuvenated cultural oasis, 10 million square metres of green and open spaces and a 46-kilometre low-carbon tramway, while contributing to AlUla’s hospitality offer with 5,000 additional hotel keys.
Marking a historic moment for AlUla and Saudi Arabia, Journey Through Time is a leap forward to sustainably and responsibly preserve, protect and develop #AlUla while sharing our cultural legacy with the world. https://t.co/ld5ZV8FDSk #AlUlaJourneyThroughTime#SaudiVision2030 pic.twitter.com/l88PAPtQhz
— الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العلا (@RCU_SA) April 7, 2021
Aptly named ‘The Journey Through Time Masterplan’, the 15-year programme, which contributes towards Saudi’s Vision 2030, will be implemented in three phases until 2035. The first phase is set to be finished by 2023, aiming to provide a comprehensive visitor-centric experience.
Once entirely complete in 2035, it is anticipated that the development will boost the population of AlUla to 130,000 and created 38,000 jobs, while contributing SAR120 billion ($32 billion) to the kingdom’s GDP. It is expected to attract 2 million visitors annually, offering 9,400 hotel keys in total.
The Journey Through Time Masterplan is a complex and elegant urban planning solution using innovation to maintain balance between nature, heritage, culture and sustainable development.
Explore: https://t.co/ld5ZV8FDSk #AlUlaJourneyThroughTime#SaudiVision2030 pic.twitter.com/8a6MxzHxMr
— الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العلا (@RCU_SA) April 7, 2021
Additionally, 80 percent of AlUla County will be designated nature reserves with key flora and fauna reintroduced.
Under the plan, five unique districts will be connected by a 20-kilometre-long public realm called the Wadi of Hospitality, which will protect 200,000 years of natural and human history across the 20-kilometre-long core historical area of AlUla, encompassing a wadi and culminating in the Nabataean city of Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Key features of the plan are:
- Five districts spanning the 20-kilometre heart of AlUla will serve as waypoints on the Journey Through Time, from Old Town in the south to Hegra Historical City in the north, each shaped by the site’s natural and cultural heritage. The districts are: AlUla Old Town (District 1); Dadan (District 2); Jabal Ikmah (District 3); Nabataean Horizon (District 4) and Hegra Historical City (District 5).
- The districts will each focus on an existing heritage site and will be traversed by AlUla’s ancient oasis. A 9-kilometre portion, constituting the heart of the Cultural Oasis, will be fully rejuvenated, starting in AlUla Old Town.
- Fifteen new cultural assets including museums, galleries and cultural centres will serve as landmarks across each district.
- The 20-kilometre Wadi of Hospitality running along the ancient oasis’s bed will connect the five districts and act as the green pedestrian ‘spine’ of The Journey Through Time.
- A 46-kilometre low-carbon tram line will connect AlUla International Airport to the five districts. A scenic roadway as well as bicycle, equestrian and pedestrian trails will promote a smooth and experiential approach to mobility, championing low-carbon journeys.
- The wadi and the low-carbon tramway will mostly follow the route used by pilgrims on the Hijaz Railway for many centuries before, ensuring a memorable visual and interpretive experience of the transition from oasis to desert.
- Adding a total of 5,000 additional room keys into the overall target of 9,400 keys by 2035, each district will offer its own tailored blend of living and hospitality options, ranging from hotels and eco-tourism resorts to luxury lodges and canyon farms carved into the sandstone rocks.
- The Kingdoms Institute, a flagship component of the plan, will be a global hub for archaeological knowledge and research dedicated to the cultures and civilisations that have inhabited this area for more than 7,000 years, including the ancient kingdoms of Dadan and Lihyan and the magnificent Nabataeans, who built the city of Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.