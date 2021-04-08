Saudi Arabia lays out inaugural masterplan for historic AlUla

The inaugural masterplan for the development of the historic AlUla in the northwest of Saudi Arabia has been unveiled by the kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla.

Conceived as a living museum, the plan includes 15 new cultural assets, a 9 kilometres rejuvenated cultural oasis, 10 million square metres of green and open spaces and a 46-kilometre low-carbon tramway, while contributing to AlUla’s hospitality offer with 5,000 additional hotel keys.

Marking a historic moment for AlUla and Saudi Arabia, Journey Through Time is a leap forward to sustainably and responsibly preserve, protect and develop #AlUla while sharing our cultural legacy with the world. https://t.co/ld5ZV8FDSk #AlUlaJourneyThroughTime#SaudiVision2030 pic.twitter.com/l88PAPtQhz — الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العلا (@RCU_SA) April 7, 2021

Aptly named ‘The Journey Through Time Masterplan’, the 15-year programme, which contributes towards Saudi’s Vision 2030, will be implemented in three phases until 2035. The first phase is set to be finished by 2023, aiming to provide a comprehensive visitor-centric experience.

Once entirely complete in 2035, it is anticipated that the development will boost the population of AlUla to 130,000 and created 38,000 jobs, while contributing SAR120 billion ($32 billion) to the kingdom’s GDP. It is expected to attract 2 million visitors annually, offering 9,400 hotel keys in total.

The Journey Through Time Masterplan is a complex and elegant urban planning solution using innovation to maintain balance between nature, heritage, culture and sustainable development.

Explore: https://t.co/ld5ZV8FDSk #AlUlaJourneyThroughTime#SaudiVision2030 pic.twitter.com/8a6MxzHxMr — الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العلا (@RCU_SA) April 7, 2021

Additionally, 80 percent of AlUla County will be designated nature reserves with key flora and fauna reintroduced.

Under the plan, five unique districts will be connected by a 20-kilometre-long public realm called the Wadi of Hospitality, which will protect 200,000 years of natural and human history across the 20-kilometre-long core historical area of AlUla, encompassing a wadi and culminating in the Nabataean city of Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Key features of the plan are: