Restaurants in Dubai clear to serve diners without restrictions during Ramadan

Restaurants in Dubai will not have to screen visible dining areas during fasting hours throughout Ramadan.

The announcement was made by Dubai’s Department of Economic Development (Dubai Economy) in a circular and means restaurants will be allowed to serve customers without putting in place curtains, dividers or facades as has been the mandatory practice previously.

According to a report on state-run news agency WAM, restaurants are also not required to obtain a permit for serving food to customers during Ramadan fasting hours.

“The new circular replaces circulars issued in previous years that have required restaurants to block dining areas from the sight of those who are fasting,” the report said.

The new circular will come into effect from the first day of The Holy Month of Ramadan, which is believed to be Tuesday, April 13.

The UAE moon-sighting committee was to meet virtually today (Monday), after the Maghreb prayer under the chairmanship of Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice to indicate the start of the holy month of Ramadan.