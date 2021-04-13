Dubai-based Cloud Restaurants’ owners launch strong defence of delivery aggregators

The owners of Dubai-based Cloud Restaurants have launched a staunch defence of aggregators operating in the country.

As well as running the successful French bistro, Couqley, in the Movenpick Hotel, JLT, Rowan and Ziad Kamel joined the trend towards home delivery in 2018, through a partnership with Deliveroo.

Ziad told Arabian Business: “We saw the future in that. Every few years or every decade or so, especially when you’re in the business world and you’re operating and you’re there and living and breathing it, there’s a trend that you’ll jump on; there’s a trend in business, something exciting happens in an industry and you either adopt it and run with it or you resist it.”

While a large majority of restaurants indeed chose to “adopt it”, food delivery firms came under fire, particularly last year at the onset of the global coronavirus pandemic, for the high levels of commission charged to restaurants for onboarding – in some cases as much as 35 percent.

“They [restaurant owners] saw them as distrustful enemies almost, stealing their market share. We looked at it the other way and said this is the future, you cannot fight it, this is Blockbuster versus Netflix, Blockbuster laughed them out of the room and they thought the model wasn’t going anywhere,” said Ziad.

“We knew from Blockbuster and Netflix, from Uber and Amazon, everything was going online and on-demand. Delivered food was the last frontier to be conquered,” he added.

According to a report from Redseer Consulting, 16 percent of the total food services in the UAE is expected to be driven by online food orders by 2023, accounting for $3 billion in spend.

However, Ziad, whose Cloud Restaurants company has 12 delivery-only brands, operating in more than 15 cloud kitchens across the UAE, completing over 27,000 orders-a-month, insists that delivery will not spell the end for traditional restaurants.

Ziad Kamel, co-founder of Cloud Restaurants

He said: “The food delivery does not replace the restaurant experience. What it does replace is a restaurant that doesn’t provide an experience, it replaces a QSR (quick service restaurant) or a kerbside where you have to find a parking spot and hustle to pick-up your food. That’s not a friendly experience. Anyone would rather have that delivered to their front door.

“Just like Netflix didn’t kill the movie business, it just killed the Blockbuster business. Movies are experiential and they’re here to stay. It’s the same way that we feel about restaurants providing a desirable experience and you can’t remove the whole social element.

“What delivery does is it competes more with the home-cooked meal than it does with experiential restaurants.”