Time Out Market Dubai is newest addition to a ‘vibrant’ city, says Group CEO

With the addition of Dubai to Time Out Market, the brand which has seven markets across Europe and the USA has become truly global, said the CEO of Time Out Group.

Julio Bruno told Arabian Business that Dubai’s market, which opened on April 7, makes Time Out Market “even more global than we already are” because Dubai is the most international city in the world.

The market is host to 17 restaurants and three bars representing Dubai’s best home-grown chefs, all curated by the Time Out Dubai team.

Despite the restrictions on capacity and the social distancing regulations to curb the spread of coronavirus still in place, Bruno said there is a vibrancy in Dubai that makes opening Time Out Market Dubai feel like a new beginning.

“Obviously everyone is wearing a mask and keeping social distance but seeing this vibrant city, especially coming from London where we are still in lockdown, is a ‘wow’ moment,” said Bruno.

“Time Out Market Dubai marks that moment where we are turning the corner. I know we haven’t yet but vaccinations are happening and we are seeing the beginning of the beginning of the end,” he continued.

Bruno said he has seen a “resurgence” of people wanting to go out as they are “fed up with a two-dimensional world” of Zoom and online entertainment, and Time Out Market Dubai is well positioned to benefit.

Timeout Market Dubai was under development for two years – the time period included curating chefs and designing and building the food and cultural space – and did not flounder even during the worst of the pandemic when the Time Out Markets across the world shut down, said Bruno.

“It has been an incredible two years but today seeing this achievement is fantastic,” Bruno enthused.

The facility spans 43,000 square feet and includes a 3,000-square-feet terrace which overlooks Burj Khalifa and Dubai Fountain.

The opening of Time Out Market comes at a time when Dubai’s restaurant operators are still struggling in the wake of the pandemic and Bruno said they have remarked to him about “how proud they were to be under the banner of Time Out building something after Covid-19, as part of the resurgence of F&B in Dubai.

Bruno believes that similar to what happened in other Time Out Markets, collaborations could occur between the operators in the market and new fusion ideas and businesses could emerge.