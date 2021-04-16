Arabian Travel Market to go ahead ‘in person’ in Dubai, organisers confirm

Organisers of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) on Wednesday confirmed that the 2021 edition of its annual flagship event will go-ahead in-person at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from May 16-19

Reed Exhibitions said final preparations are being put in place for the hospitality event, in particular with focus on health and safety amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company said ATM is working closely with the team at the DwTC and with Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) to provide a “safe, touchless and seamless experience for all”.

A range of measures will be implemented including an enhanced cleaning regime, improved air circulation and multiple hand sanitiser stations, a statement said.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world to visit with a wide range of precautionary measures in place to ensure the safety of tourists at every stage and touchpoint of their travel journey, from arrival to departure. More than 9 million doses have already been administered in the UAE, which is also a major achievement.

“Indeed, Dubai’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of health and safety and its effective citywide management of the pandemic received a strong endorsement from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), which gave the city a ‘Safe Travels’ stamp,” she added.

The theme of this year’s show is ‘A new dawn for travel and tourism’ and the spotlight will be focused on the very latest Covid news from around the world – vaccine rollouts, social and travel restrictions, the current state of the industry and what the future holds.

Prior to the pandemic, the direct contribution of travel and tourism to the Middle East’s GDP was predicted by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), to reach $133.6 billion by 2028.

In-person on the show floor, 62 countries will be participating this year including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Germany, Cyprus, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Italy, Greece, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, Maldives, the Philippines, Thailand, Mexico and the US.

For the first time, a new hybrid format will mean a virtual ATM running a week later to complement and reach a wider audience than ever before.

ATM Virtual, which made its debut earlier this year after ATM 2020 was postponed, attracted 12,000 online attendees from 140 countries.

“It is imperative that we include a virtual element to Arabian Travel Week because many industry professionals from around the world, cannot attend the in-person event every year, particularly this year with travel restrictions still in place,” said Curtis.