Hotel giant debuts upscale Radisson brand in Dubai

Radisson Hotel Group on Monday announced the debut of its fourth brand in the UAE, the upscale Radisson, with the opening of Radisson Hotel Dubai Damac Hills.

This latest addition brings the group’s presence to 14 hotels in the UAE and 77 hotels, resorts and serviced apartments in operation and under development across the Middle East.

The hotel features 481 rooms and apartments, all with balconies overlooking the fairways and greens of five nearby golf courses such as Trump International Golf Course and Els Golf Club.

Tim Cordon, area senior vice president, Middle East and Africa, at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “We are delighted to introduce our fourth brand, the fast-growing upscale Radisson, to the United Arab Emirates and open the doors of our fourteenth hotel in the country.

“The UAE remains a key market for us with a robust pipeline of hotels scheduled to open within the next 24 months. The tourism sector in Dubai continues to grow and flourish as a result of the Emirates’ remarkable vision in creating a world-class destination for entertainment and culture and we are excited to contribute to this growth.”

Siddhartha Sattanathan, general manager Radisson Hotel Dubai Damac Hills, added: “No matter if for business or leisure, with our dedicated team and modern facilities, we aim to create more meaningful and memorable experiences for our guests.”