Abu Dhabi to launch new tourism quality controls as it aims to elevate ‘world class’ status

Abu Dhabi on Tuesday announced the establishment of a new quality control system for the emirate’s tourism offerings, designed to improve standards and transparency in the sector.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) said the Tourism Quality Standards and Licensing Framework will be implemented across all tourism products and services.

The authority said the initiative has been developed to support the overall growth of the tourism sector by enhancing the visitor experience and creating a transparent business environment.

The framework’s key objectives are to enhance transparency, increase demand, promote competitiveness and improve the overall quality of tourism in the emirate, a statement added.

The framework includes 10 quality standards manuals which will be used by the different tourism products, attractions and services across the tourism sector, including amusement parks, live events, cultural sites and activities and outdoor and adventures activities.

“The new Tourism Quality Standards and Licensing Framework is a comprehensive framework with key guidelines for quality, designed to support the development of the emirate’s tourism sector,” said Nawal Rashid Al Hassani, executive director of Strategy and Planning Sector at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“By introducing the new framework with its detailed manuals, we are encouraging touristic businesses to implement a minimum standard for quality, in line with international metrics. As we continue to build on our state-of-the-art tourism offerings, we are, in effect, elevating our standing as a world-class tourism destination underpinned by safety, and becoming an increasingly attractive option for local and international tourists.”

The framework involved key inputs gathered from more than 80 international sources, as well as feedback and input from a number of stakeholders consultation sessions.

DCT Abu Dhabi said it is now rolling out a pilot phase of the system across various tourism businesses, with plans to implement the full framework later this year.