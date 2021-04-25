Review: The pursuit of happiness at the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Happiness, I’ve learned, is a work in progress, a fluid state which ebbs and flows – but joy, joy can be created and captured in a moment, and yet how often do we seek it out?

In the dash of daily life we often forget that these moments are something that we can create. Children know this instinctively as they run, jump and skip through life, seeking, creating and capturing joy in so much they do, blissfully unaware or bills of bosses, debts or deadlines.

As adults, particularly after 2020, we seem increasingly focused on the pursuit of happiness, believing it to be a destination that can be arrived at rather than a continuous road to be travelled. I’d suggest a better place to start is following in the footsteps of our children and share in their joy, with each moment created another step on the path.

Inspired by this we planned a road trip to the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, a youthful location itself which has only opened its doors scant weeks ago. It promised a staycation with fun woven in, particularly with its free access to three separate theme parks.

The new Hilton is the only hotel on the island where a stay includes complimentary access to Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, making it a huge draw for families who want to splash, scream and smile together. However you like your joy served up, you are sure to find something to please at one of these locations, whether it’s floating down a lazy river or hurtling round a rollercoaster at breakneck speed.

Situated in Yas Bay gazing out at the water, this Hilton plays its part in creating the right environment for joy to blossom. The smiles as you are welcomed are as bright as the newly-polished floors and this is a place that feels young, not just that it is still box fresh but also through its design – you can tell its architect had fun creating it.

Its Osmo bar and lounge has playful touches, reminiscent of a chic airport lounge from the golden days of travel with aircraft propellers helping to circulate the air. It is here you might get your first taste of the culinary joy on offer too created by its young and talented executive chef John Martho Buenaventura and his executive sous chef Mohamad Albalkhi. Unexpected dishes such as the spicy Samak pie, a white fish twist on shepherd’s pie, or the melt-in-the-mouth Ouzi Surar, pulled lamb wrapped in filo pastry, are memorable. And, the afternoon tea? As an Englishman, the scones and clotted cream are perhaps the best I’ve had the pleasure, nay the joy, of scoffing down way too fast in the UAE.

But then what else would you expect from an ambitious executive chef who aspires to be the first Filipino to earn a Michelin star. That combination of energy and enthusiasm extends to the hotel’s main restaurant Graphos, the social kitchen. This isn’t your vanilla anonymous all-day dining but more an urban Melbournian ‘Tom and Serg-esque’ venue with a menu to match.

What John and Mohamed delight in is taking our guilty pleasures and serving them up as fine dining, this being the first five-star hotel where I can get manakeesh (also gutted I missed corned beef benedict apparently on the menu).

Up in the rooms, the aesthetics continue in our 81 square-metre king deluxe suite which cleverly connects to an adjoining room to create a generous family space with two bedrooms, a dining room come lounge and a balcony affording a great view of the pool and the bay beyond (especially a bonus on a nighttime as the Abras and yachts sail by). Not that you stay in a hotel for its bathroom, but when you’d like to take the design home with you it’s a good sign, with slate grey slabs setting off mosaic tiling.

Any family hotel is, as any parent will tell you, only as good as the attention it pays to the little ones, and with a great splash zone already open there is plenty to keep them occupied until the parks open. A dedicated kids club is soon to open too.

Two days of creating joy on theme park ride after theme park ride can take its toll, but happily the Hilton’s eforea spa is there to help with a deep tissue massage that works wonders after one too many rollercoasters.

Taken as a whole, be it the laughs in the waterpark, the screams on the rides, the beaming chocolate-covered face of my daughter after cooking with the chefs or the romantic room service dinner on the balcony by the bay, a trip to the Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island is measured in smiles not miles.