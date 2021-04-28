Why Dubai continues to lead the way in returning passengers to the skies post-Covid

The partnership between Emirates Airline and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) to implement full digital verification of Covid-19 medical records connected to testing and vaccination for travellers based in the UAE is further proof of the city leading the way into the post-Covid world, according to a an aviation industry analyst.

Under the new initiative, Emirates customers who have taken a PCR test in Dubai can choose to check-in without presenting their physical Covid-19 test report. While passengers who have received their Covid-19 vaccination at a DHA health centre in Dubai can, together with their PCR test results, have their documents synchronised during flight check-in.

Linus Bauer, founder and managing director of Bauer Aviation Advisory, told Arabian Business: “The implementation of a full digital verification of Covid-19 testing and vaccination records for UAE-based travellers is another example why the UAE, including its entire aviation value chain – airlines and airports – can be seen as one of the leading innovators for the aviation and tourism industry in a post pandemic world.”

Bauer added that the latest measures will go a long way to restoring confidence in the industry, which has been severely impacted by the global health pandemic.

He said: “The complicated travel rules and all the complex requirements were the real killer to aviation and the air travel confidence over the past 12 months – not the coronavirus itself.

“The (global) governments’ lack of commitment to aviation across the world also played its part in destroying the air travel confidence to date. They had about 14 months’ time to develop a global standard framework to restore air travel. The lack of smoothness in the air travel journey has refrained people from travelling by plane during the pandemic.”

The new procedures will allow for secure and faster processing times for customers departing from Dubai International Airport. The information will then be matched-up with the entry requirements of the destination – once check-in formalities are completed, information related to Covid-19 medical records will be immediately discarded from the Emirates systems.

“The pandemic has shown that there is still divergence in how countries approach easing travel restrictions – Dubai has clearly innovated for its UAE-residents with this new pact to allow quicker travel checks,” Saj Ahmad, chief analyst at StratAero Research, told Arabian Business.

In the coming months, the next phase of digital verification will see secure integration of health records within the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass as another option to help facilitate travel for passengers.

The app, which is being trialled by more than 20 carriers including Emirates and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways, is a digital solution that can be used by people to store Covid test results from accredited laboratories.

Ahmad added: “Longer term, it’s clear that IATA will be pushing its Travel Pass initiative to ensure there is consistency and compliance for all travellers the world over.”