US hotel giant to bring luxury St Regis brand to Downtown Dubai

Marriott International has announced it has signed an agreement with RDK Tourism Investment to amplify its luxury presence in the UAE with the addition of The St Regis Downtown Dubai.

The signing is expected to further enhance the company’s luxury footprint across the UAE where it currently operates 17 properties and more than 6,000 rooms across seven of its luxury brands.

“We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with RDK Tourism Investment with this milestone project,” said Jerome Briet, chief development officer, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

“The brand will arrive at one of the finest addresses in Downtown Dubai, which is home to the city’s most iconic landmarks. The St Regis Downtown Dubai is set to offer unparalleled luxury, bespoke service and modern glamour for leisure and business travellers alike.”

The transformation and rebranding of the Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The renovation plans are expected to include a residential inspired sophisticated design of the lobby and the addition of an Astor Ballroom. The renovations will be blended with the hallmarks of St Regis Hotels & Resorts, including the brand’s Rituals and signature St Regis Butler Service.

The St Regis Downtown Dubai will be the brand’s fourth location in the UAE, joining The St Regis Abu Dhabi (pictured above), The St Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi and the upcoming The St Regis Dubai, The Palm.

US-based Marriott International operates a portfolio of more than 7,600 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 133 countries.