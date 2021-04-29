UAE hotel recovery continues, but occupancy expected to slow during Ramadan

The UAE’s hotels continue their recovery, but April may be a slower month as Ramadan typically correlates with a drop in travel, says an industry expert.

In March, hotel occupancy in Dubai hit 66 percent while the capital Abu Dhabi recorded 58.6 percent. For the Middle East average, the region recorded a 54 percent occupancy, according to STR research.

“Ramadan is typically a low occupancy season – April is expected to see a slowdown in occupancy recovery,” Bruno Trenchard senior manager, hotels and hospitality, CBRE Middle East, told Arabian Business.

However, the Ramadan dip is usually attributable to slower business travel. This year, with business travel already suppressed, “one can expect that the Ramadan period will create less of a dip in occupancy for hotels.”

Hospitality businesses in the UAE welcomed 14.8 million guests in 2020, who spent 54.2 million nights in 1,089 tourism companies that provided approximately 180,000 rooms, according to official statistics issued by the World Tourism Organisation and the Emirates Tourism Council.

Trenchard said that Dubai had a “first-mover” advantage following its strict lockdown that allowed it to reopen for tourism quickly.

The UAE fared only behind China in terms of occupancy last year as the world’s hotels shut shop temporarily to curb the spread of coronavirus and then struggled to attract visitors back amid safety concerns and continued lockdowns and flight bans.

“Overall, the UAE retain their unique position as one of the few international destinations open for tourism,” Trenchard said.

Bruno Trenchard senior manager, hotels and hospitality, CBRE Middle East

But looking ahead to the summer, particularly July and August, when the weather heats up in the Gulf, the Mediterranean and many prime European cities may “eat” some of the demand Dubai is targeting, he said.

“As summer comes around and vaccination campaigns progress in Europe, more destinations are expected to re-open to tourism,” he said.

But with flight restrictions in place from India, the UK – two major air transit lines to the UAE – travel options remain limited.

Looking to other regions, visitors are still expected from Russia and other central Asian states, Stijn Bastiaens, VP, Commercial Director, Middle East, Africa & Turkey, Hilton told Arabian Business.

“We also expect the domestic tourism market to remain strong, building on the momentum of the UAE’s ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign which attracted close to 1 million domestic tourists in one month,” Bastiaens said.

He added that Hilton’s mid-scale and luxury hotels have all seen footfall in recent months.

“We are looking forward to continuing strong hotel occupancy rates in the near future, driven by ongoing interest from the domestic market, as well as increased international access via new flight routes between key feeder and emerging markets, including Russia and Kazakhstan,” Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority told Arabian Business.

For Ras Al Khaimah, staycations are also set to continue to drive footfall, Phillips said.