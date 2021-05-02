Flydubai reports loss of $194 million after year of coronavirus

Amid one of the toughest years in aviation history, the Dubai-based carrier suffered a loss of AED 712.6 million ($194 million), it announced earlier on Sunday as part of its Annual Results for the reporting period ending 31 December 2020.While business continued to be solid in the first two months of 2020, flydubai’s operations were severely impacted by the increased closure of international borders and the suspension of flights due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Navigating through the pandemic severely reduced flight operations for 14 weeks between 24 March and 7 July, the airline said in a statement.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has impacted us more than any other crisis. We fully recognise that it is the priority of governments to ensure the health and wellbeing of its people. The effects of the travel restrictions that were put in place to safeguard against transmission of the virus have heavily impacted the aviation industry,” said Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai.

Flydubai’s results were also negatively affected by the 22-month grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft which impacted the financial performance from mid-March and continued into Q2, resulting in a loss of AED 545.2 million for the six-month period ending 30 June.

“The ongoing impact of the grounding of the MAX aircraft required our engineering and maintenance team to put an active aircraft storage programme in place. The resulting 18-hours of maintenance per aircraft each week placed additional demands on their already extensive workload,” said Al Ghaith.

“We are grateful for their hard work and dedication which has ensured that the aircraft were meticulously preserved and ready to return to service in the best condition. The range and efficiency of the MAX aircraft would have been beneficial to exploring additional revenue opportunities during this challenging period,” he continued.

The silver lining is that the second half of the year saw the airline inch towards recovery, with the trend expected to continue into 2021.

This is due in part to the “strategy defined at the start of the pandemic to develop alternative revenue sources and contain costs gained momentum during the third and fourth quarters minimising the second half loss to AED 167.4 million,” according to flydubai’s statement.

“Last year, we adapted quickly to the changing situation and supported governments with their repatriation efforts helping them to make arrangements for their citizens to return home. We were also conscious of our role to contribute to the easing of the strain on the supply chain. We enabled the movement of essential goods across our network dedicating 11 aircraft for cargo operations at the peak of the pandemic,” said Hamad Obaidalla, CCO at flydubai.

“We redesigned our customer journey and launched our passenger partnership enabling travel in a safe environment. We were ready to launch flights as soon as the airspace opened growing our network to 65 destinations by year end; a considerable achievement in a complex period for the airline industry. We also achieved a seat factor of 73 percent in spite of these challenges,” he added.

Moreover, the government initiatives and the rollout of the vaccines contributed to creating a safe environment for tourism, increasing demand and supporting in flydubai’s recovery during the second half of 2020, outlined the airline’s statement.